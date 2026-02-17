Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: KPMG has concluded its participation as a Knowledge Partner at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, reinforcing its role in shaping the dialogue around Saudi Arabia’s defense transformation under Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to build a sovereign, innovation-driven defense ecosystem.

Across five days of programming, KPMG convened government leaders, industry executives, and technology partners to examine how defense strategies are evolving from procurement-led models to integrated capability development anchored in human capital, localization, and digital readiness.

Day one explored Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global destination for defense and advanced technology investment, with contributions from the General Authority for Military Industries and the Ministry of Investment’s Defense and Space division. Discussions focused on enabling policy frameworks, investment readiness, and institutional collaboration supporting the Kingdom’s transformation.

Day two examined the shift from acquiring defense systems to designing integrated operational capabilities supported by a strong national industrial base. Sessions addressed alignment between technology and real operational needs, as well as the role of localization and partnerships in building a sovereign, scalable defense ecosystem. Speakers included representatives from the General Authority for Military Industries, the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, the General Authority for Defense Development, ASELSAN, the US Department of War, and the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security.

Day three showcased artificial intelligence in defense, global collaboration, and the development of resilient defense manufacturing ecosystems aligned with Saudi Arabia’s strategic ambitions. Contributors from the Saudi Ministry of Interior and the National Cybersecurity Authority addressed the intersection of digital capabilities, security, and operational readiness.

Day four focused on integrating next-generation technologies into defense capabilities, strengthening industrial foundations, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a world-class manufacturing hub and trusted exporter. Participants included representatives from the South Korean Ministry of Defense and the Saudi Ministry of Education, emphasizing international collaboration and talent development.

The final day highlighted the importance of empowering the next generation of STEM professionals, with sessions exploring the skills required to sustain defense innovation amid rapid technological change and the perspectives young innovators bring to advancing national defense capabilities.

During the show, KPMG unveiled four papers forming part of its Defense Integration Series. “Accelerating Sovereign Defense Ecosystems: Balancing Strategic Autonomy in a Multipolar World” outlined how nations can integrate diplomatic, military, economic, and informational levers to sustain sovereignty while transitioning toward portfolio-based capability management. “The Future Defense Workforce: Driving Sovereignty and Operational Readiness” examined Saudi Arabia’s shift toward human-capital-led transformation, highlighting progress in localization and proposing a Defense Workforce Capability Index linking talent development to operational readiness.

A third paper, “Financing the Future of Deterrence: The Role of the Private Sector,” explored how public-private partnerships can accelerate localization, mobilize private capital, and enhance sovereignty through governance safeguards and technology transfer frameworks. The fourth paper, “Strategic Autonomy with Global Interdependence: Integrating Business and Technology Infrastructures,” addressed the need to connect legacy systems through a unified integration layer linking data, doctrine, industry, and innovation to enable secure and interoperable defense ecosystems.

At its exhibition booth, KPMG delivered a multi-day program of demonstrations showcasing proprietary tools and transformation capabilities aligned with Vision 2030. Presentations included organizational design platforms, operational readiness and maintenance solutions, satellite radar and AI-enabled intelligence use cases, cyber and electronic warfare simulation environments, integrated manufacturing and supply-chain optimization models, and workforce planning tools. A joint success story with Saudi Arabian Military Industries demonstrated how supply-chain and configuration management were redesigned to international standards to support scalable defense operations