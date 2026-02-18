Speakers emphasized the evolution of the contact center from a cost-driven function to an intelligent experience engine, where AI agents handle complexity and scale while human teams focus on high-value, empathetic interactions.

Real-world demonstrations and use cases illustrated how AI-first customer service can drive both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Dubai, UAE – IT Max Global, a leading innovation and IT services provider and a Microsoft partner for Modern Work and Business Applications, hosted a joint executive roundtable with Microsoft UAE at Microsoft’s offices in Dubai Internet City, exploring how agentic AI and Copilot technologies are reshaping customer experience (CX).

The session, titled “Driving Intelligent Customer Experiences with AI,” was led by Naji Salameh, CEO of IT Max Global, and Kutalmis Kaan Damar, Regional Director at Microsoft CEMA. It brought together CX, IT, and digital leaders to examine the shift from AI-assisted service to agent-operated, AI-first customer journeys.

During his keynote, Salameh made clear the profound impact that autonomous AI agents can have on knowledge work, citing the meteoric rise to fame of the agentic assistant OpenClaw (formerly ClawdBot). He linked that paradigm shift to the evolution of the contact center from a cost-driven operation to an intelligent experience engine, where AI agents handle much of the operational workload – such as intent detection, routing, case management, and knowledge maintenance – while human representatives focus on high-value, empathetic interactions. He concluded with a clear message: As customer expectations rise and traditional CX models struggle to keep pace, AI-first, agentic service models offer a path to scalable efficiency without sacrificing the human touch.

“The goal of agentic AI is not to replace people,” Salameh said. “It’s to engineer empathy at scale by letting technology handle complexity so humans can deliver better experiences when it matters most.” Salameh concluded with a call to move away from static call metrics and toward measuring the depth and quality of the customer experience.

The Integrated Microsoft Ecosystem

Co-speaker Kutalmis Kaan Damar, Regional Director at Microsoft CEMA, outlined Microsoft’s enterprise AI and Copilot strategy. He emphasized a responsible, integrated approach where Copilot’ AI capabilities are embedded directly across Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s Contact Center solution, Azure, and the broader Microsoft ecosystem, enabling UAE and GCC organizations to deploy AI at scale while maintaining governance, data security, and trust. He then moved on to show how this integration solves the contact center's greatest hurdle - keeping enterprise knowledge perpetually updated - with practical examples of Agentic systems built into Microsoft’s offerings, so that both AI agents and human reps have the right context in real-time during service scenarios.

Demos and Case Studies

To further ground the discussion into practice, IT Max conducted live demonstrations showcasing real-world CX applications driven by AI. The first illustrated how an end-to-end, integrated Generative AI system enables next-gen CX with natural, context-aware conversations, intelligent routing, and faster resolution across digital channels. A healthcare-oriented showcase demonstrated how an AI-first customer experience platform can improve patient engagement, streamline case management, and support care teams with timely insights.

A New Breed of Implementation Partners

The session concluded with a clear takeaway: delivering AI-first, agentic customer experiences is not simply a technology upgrade, but a transformation that requires a new breed of implementation partners similar to IT Max, able to bring together deep expertise across data platforms, AI systems, CX design, and contact center technologies. The speakers emphasized that success will depend on unifying these disciplines into a cohesive experience, moving beyond fragmented interactions and bolted-on AI toward intelligent journeys that deliver consistent, measurable value across every touchpoint.

Media contacts:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager

albert@auroratheagency.com

Sally Gerdak

Senior Marketing Executive

sally.gerdak@itmaxglobal.com

About IT Max Global:

Founded in 2010, IT Max Global is a premier innovation and IT service provider, boasting a team of over 150 skilled professionals dedicated to delivering transformative technology solutions. Operating throughout the MEA region, IT Max Global is renowned as an uncompromising Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

A powerhouse in infrastructure, AI, analytics, digital transformation, and unified communications, IT Max Global is committed to driving innovation and excellence. Its comprehensive service offerings and unwavering focus on clients' long-term success and adaptability position IT Max Global as a trusted technology partner for both public and private sector organizations.

With a reputation for excellence and a steadfast commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving technological landscape, IT Max Global is dedicated to helping public and private-sector clients thrive and achieve their goals.

For more information, visit www.itmaxglobal.com .