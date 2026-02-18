Sixth edition to take place from 26–28 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, organiser of World of Coffee Dubai in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association, has announced that the sixth edition of the exhibition will take place from 26 to 28 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The announcement follows the remarkable success of the fifth edition.

The 2026 edition recorded unprecedented figures, attracting more than 20,000 trade visits from industry professionals representing over 80 countries. More than 2,100 companies and brands from 78 countries participated, alongside nine national pavilions, making it the largest event globally within the World of Coffee exhibition series to date.

Beyond its scale, the event also stood out for the quality of attendance. Industry professionals accounted for 83% of total visitors, while international participation exceeded 70%. Notably, 63% of visitors attended for the first time, reflecting the event’s expanding global reach. In addition, 68% of attendees were decision makers and purchasing managers, with 60% reporting that they concluded deals or entered into new agreements and partnerships during the event.

Over the course of three days, the exhibition provided a comprehensive platform for trade exchange and partnership building through its exhibition halls, Cupping Rooms, Producers Village, Roasters Village, and auction programme. Local and international championships and awards also witnessed strong competition, recognising excellence and innovation in accordance with unified international standards.

From an exhibitor perspective, 41% participated for the first time, while a strong base of returning exhibitors underscored continued confidence in the exhibition’s ability to deliver tangible business results. A total of 95% of exhibitors reported fully or partially achieving their objectives, and more than 75% generated serious business leads, reflecting growing trust in the exhibition as an effective commercial gateway to the UAE and regional markets.

Trade visitor participation also recorded notable growth from several countries compared to the previous year, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, Russia, Egypt, Denmark, Ukraine, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Sweden, Singapore, Armenia, Albania, Türkiye, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, China, and the Czech Republic.

Commenting on the event’s success, Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, said: “World of Coffee Dubai has reached an important milestone where success is measured by tangible outcomes. This year’s edition clearly demonstrated how the exhibition serves as a true platform for closing deals, launching products, discovering new sourcing opportunities, announcing commercial partnerships, signing memorandums of understanding, and honouring winners of local and international championships. The strong level of engagement we witnessed also reflects Dubai’s growing role as a global hub bringing together all stakeholders within the specialty coffee industry.”

For her part, Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Manager, said: “This year, World of Coffee Dubai reaffirmed its position as a comprehensive platform that brings together knowledge, networking, and innovation. We observed increasing interest from industry specialists, decision makers, and global brands, alongside high quality participation that reflects the maturity of the specialty coffee sector in the region. The results achieved extended beyond numbers; they were evident in the depth of discussions, the calibre of competitions, and the momentum surrounding new initiatives and product launches. We are proud of the tangible impact the exhibition continues to deliver in supporting industry growth and strengthening the coffee community locally and regionally.”

During the event, 14 memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements were signed between 23 companies, entities, and organisations. These included the renewal of the partnership between the Specialty Coffee Association and DXB LIVE to organise the exhibition for five additional years through 2031, as well as the signing of a three year agreement between DXB LIVE and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to organise the Bahrain Coffee Festival. Additional local, regional, and international cooperation agreements further strengthened the exhibition’s presence beyond the UAE.

In terms of competitions, the Coffee Design Awards saw the participation of 11 contestants, while 10 competitors took part in the Best Product Award. Additionally, 22 participants competed in the Cupping Room and 17 in the Brew Bar, reflecting the strong professional momentum that accompanied the exhibition’s activities.

As the fifth edition concludes, attention now turns to the 2027 edition. More than 90% of exhibitors have confirmed their intention to return, while 50% of the sixth edition’s exhibition space was already reserved during the show days, reflecting strong confidence in the event’s continued growth and future success.

For more information, please visit: www.worldofcoffeedubai.com

About World of Coffee Dubai

World of Coffee Dubai (WOC Dubai) is the premier coffee trade show for exhibitors and visitors looking to break into the Middle East's burgeoning coffee industry. The event showcases popular features like the Roaster Village, engaging lectures, the Cupping Room, the SCA UAE National Championships, the Coffee Design Awards, the Best New Display Product Competition, Brew Bar, and the SCA Community Lounge, where buyers and sellers come together to reconnect and establish new business relationships. The exhibition welcomes local, regional, and global professionals in the coffee industry including producers, manufacturers, traders, farmers, international experts, distributors, small and medium companies, coffee shops, roasters, hotels, and coffee enthusiasts from around the world.

About SCA

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the world’s largest nonprofit, membership-based trade association in the coffee industry. Representing thousands of coffee professionals globally from producers to baristas, the organization is built on foundations of openness, inclusivity, and the power of shared knowledge, fostering an international coffee community to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable activity for the entire value chain. From coffee farmers to baristas and roasters, our membership spans the globe, encompassing every element of the coffee value chain. The SCA acts as a unifying force within the specialty coffee industry and works to make coffee better by raising standards worldwide through a collaborative and progressive approach.

About DXB LIVE

DXB LIVE, the premier event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) offers a comprehensive range of services, providing innovative solutions for all types of events and experiences both within the UAE and internationally. Over the years, DXB LIVE has successfully created a fully integrated and globally recognized experiential environment, driven by its state-of-the-art in-house production facilities and advanced technical expertise. The team covers strategic concept planning, design, and marketing that blends perfectly into a holistic experience for businesses and consumers from around the globe. DXB LIVE, with its global vision, has emerged as a transformative force in Dubai's event landscape.

MEDIA CONTACT

Empyre Communications

Adnan Munawar

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com

DXB LIVE

Amir Youssef

E Amir.Youssef@dwtc.com