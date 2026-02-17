ASSIUT – In a move reflecting its steadfast commitment to nurturing young talent and aligning with Egypt’s developmental vision, Innovo Build, a global leader in construction and urban innovation, announced the launch of its "Career Day" in collaboration with the University Center for Career Development (UCCD) at Assiut University. The event specifically targeted students and alumni from the Faculties of Engineering and Fine Arts.



Commenting on the initiative, Mohamed Gamal, Managing Director of Innovo Build Egypt, stated: "At Innovo, we believe that youth are the fundamental pillar of the future of Egypt's construction sector. Our presence today at Assiut University is not merely a recruitment event. Our goal is to forge clear career paths that provide these young professionals with the practical expertise necessary to contribute to major national projects."



He added that this initiative is part of Innovo’s strategy to focus on Upper Egypt’s governorates, following the tangible success achieved at Aswan University. The company aims to open promising professional horizons for over 300 graduates and young cadres, while providing advanced training opportunities for final-year students to bridge the gap between academic education and global labor market requirements.



Maria El-Gharawy, People Transformation Director at Innovo Build Egypt, emphasized: "We are not just looking for employees; we are building future leaders. Our rigorous selection criteria ensure a professional environment meeting the highest international standards, with priority given to distinguished graduates from Upper Egypt, driven by our belief in equal opportunity and the power of local talent."



She noted that Innovo Build’s strategy extends beyond recruitment to include intensive training programs designed to transfer global expertise to local talents. She stressed that the company aims to empower young engineers to work with the latest global construction technologies, making Innovo a true incubator for innovators from Assiut University.



The event received high praise from Assiut University’s leadership. Prof. Dr. Ahmed El-Minshawy, President of the University, affirmed that this cooperation with Innovo Build serves as an exemplary model for partnerships between the private sector and academic institutions. He highlighted the university's dedication to empowering its graduates and ensuring a "safe transition" into professional life through such interactive platforms.



The event witnessed significant turnout, featuring introductory sessions on Innovo’s corporate culture and its cross-continental projects, followed by intensive interviews conducted by a specialized committee to evaluate the technical skills and leadership traits of the applicants.



He explained that Innovo Build’s determination to attract a large number of graduates reflects deep confidence in the quality of engineering education at the university. He noted that interviews would continue at the UCCD headquarters to ensure all qualified applicants have a fair opportunity.



Innovo Build continues to execute its plan to reach all prestigious engineering faculties across Egypt, reinforcing its role as a proactive national partner in driving human and urban development in the country.

About Innovo Group:

Innovo is a global leader in urban innovation, specializing in the design, engineering, construction, and financing of major real estate and infrastructure projects across four continents. Its portfolio includes over 130 vital projects, spanning luxury residential complexes, educational facilities, and major commercial centers. Headquartered in London, the company operates through strategic offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Toronto, and Cairo.