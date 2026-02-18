Riyadh, KSA - The World Advanced Manufacturing & Logistics (WAM) Saudi Summit & Expo 2026, officially concluded after three days of high-impact sessions, strategic collaborations and innovative showcases, highlighting the Kingdom’s ongoing industrial transformation led by the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda. Organised by KAOUN International in strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), the exhibition convened international industry professionals from over 45 nations, offering exclusive networking opportunities, building partnerships, and committing to execution in this defining moment for the global industry.

Alex Nicholl, Vice-President, Kaoun International, stated: “What makes this year's edition distinctive is that we have brought the entire ecosystem together. Beyond visitors, we have attracted serious buyers - both international and predominantly from Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom’s position as one of the most dynamic and rapidly accelerating industrial markets globally.”

On the closing day, the 1Tank Pitch Competition, a flagship startup pitching platform by 1trepreneur, took centre stage, connecting high-potential startups with investors, government stakeholders and other ecosystem enablers. The Supernova Pitch Competition’s Award Ceremony was also held, during which a cash prize of USD 10,000 was presented to DIGITAL PETROLEUM.

Fakhreddine Mrabet, CTO at Digital Petroleum said: “Being recognised as the winner of Supernova Pitch Competition is a strong validation of our mission at Digital Petroleum. As an AIOT company, we leverage artificial intelligence to digitise and decarbonise industrial processes across oil & gas, water utilities, and manufacturing. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the WAM team. We deeply appreciate this partnership and are grateful to be alongside you on this journey”.

Highlighting the event’s role as a high-level networking platform, several strategic MoUs were formalised at WAM Saudi 2026. Vitalii H., General Manager and Co-founder of BHAG Digital, signed a strategic partnership agreement with AI-LOG Middle East to accelerate the adoption of AI tools for smart manufacturing. The company also signed a partnership agreement with Trust Angle to advance automation across the industrial sector and enhance process integration and IoT solutions. The collaboration marks a key milestone for BHAG Digital, enabling alignment with a trusted ERP provider and positioning the company to deliver more integrated, scalable industrial solutions.

Similarly, TAKLEES EXPRO and PNT Certificate signed an agreement to facilitate the issuance of specific certificates and conduct designated testing services for clients, generating mutual value.

WAM Saudi 2026 offered an ideal avenue for budding entrepreneurs, with its highly anticipated Investor Programme connecting high‑potential start-ups to C‑suite leaders and fellow investors. Similarly, the flagship pitch platforms: ‘Supernova Industry X Pitch Competition’, ‘River Venture Studio Pitch Competition’ and ‘1Tank’, highlighted the region’s most promising innovators.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation under Vision 2030, the exhibition fuelled unprecedented innovation by spotlighting emerging trends across human-centric automation and the transition to Industry 4.0, the implications of quantum technologies for manufacturing, and the business case for green manufacturing. Industry stage paved the way for impactful strategic discourses with leading speakers exploring autonomous intelligence and global best practices in advanced manufacturing, unveiling key insights on next-generation, human-centric production systems.

There was also a focus on enhancing global competitiveness and resilience, with sessions exploring Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing capabilities in a fragmented global economy, the evolving role of digital twins in industrial decision-making, and AI's role in transforming the sector.

WAM Saudi 2026 served as a one-of-a-kind platform that convened international thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, redefining the next phase of industrial transformation. Delivered in partnership with INSME, CyberTech Acceleration, 1trepreneur, and IQBN, its strategic impact was further elevated by our Strategic Partners MODON, and the support of major sponsors - SIDF, AWS, and Infor.

About KAOUN International

KAOUN International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is dedicated to organising transformative events globally. Its portfolio includes the Kingdom’s largest food show, the Saudi Food Show, and the flourishing Saudi Food Manufacturing Show. KAOUN is also affiliated with GITEX GLOBAL, the largest tech and AI event across the world. The WAM Saudi Expo builds on the success of these events and strengthens the strategic partnership with MODON. Guided by the mission to “Create Limitless Connections,” KAOUN leverages DWTC’s legacy to drive sector growth and collaboration across technology, food, and industrial innovation.

