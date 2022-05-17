Doha, Qatar – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced its upcoming in-person training program, SANS ICS410 Doha May 2022, from Saturday, May 28 - Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the InterContinental Doha. Taught by real-world practitioners, the course aims to train those cyber workforces supporting and defending industrial control systems in keeping the operational environment safe, secure, and resilient against current and emerging cyber threats.

“Due to the dynamic nature of industrial control systems, many engineers are unaware of the characteristics and risks of various devices. Furthermore, IT support staff that supply communications pathways and network defenses may not necessarily understand the operational drivers and constraints of the systems. With our ICS410 training, SANS intends to assist traditional IT personnel in the region in completely comprehending the design principles that underpin control systems, as well as how to support those systems in a way that ensures availability and integrity," said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa at SANS Institute.

Led in person by Stephen Mathezer, SANS ICS410 features the ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials course. This provides a foundational set of skills and core security principles necessary for the range of tasks that are involved in supporting control systems on a daily basis. Participants will benefit from learning experiences in hands-on, virtual lab to control system attack surfaces, methods, and tools, and develop incident-response skills in a control system environment.

“The purpose of this course is also to emphasize the need for control system engineers and operators to understand their role in cybersecurity. This begins with ensuring that a control system is developed and engineered with cybersecurity in mind, and that cybersecurity is prioritized alongside system reliability throughout the system's lifecycle,” Baltagi concluded.

The timings for SANS ICS410 are between 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM AST, including breaks. Additionally, participants are eligible to join an exclusive NetWars Tournament with purchase of the course. NetWars is a suite of hands-on, interactive learning scenarios that give students the opportunity to practice their newfound cybersecurity techniques and gain risk-free, practical experience in monitored environments.

For more information on SANS ICS410 Doha May 2022, please click here.

