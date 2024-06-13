Spotlighting the ocean's plight, the event united renowned experts in a shared commitment to enhance awareness, compassion, and cooperation for its preservation.

Dubai, UAE – Last night, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hosted a spectacular gala dinner to commemorate 20 years of the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP). Taking place ahead of World Sea Turtle Day on Sunday 16th June, as part of World Ocean Month 2024, the evening served as a joyful celebration of the project’s achievements and heartfelt tribute to the ocean.

Emphasising the importance of engaging the community in global conservation efforts, the evening brought together government representatives, scientists, artists, NGOs, and private sector businesses in a shared commitment to enhance awareness and cooperation for the preservation of marine ecosystems. Blending the worlds of conservation and popular music, the evening also featured a captivating performance by Anderson Rocio, artist, songwriter, and fervent environmental advocate from New Zealand. Rocio sang ‘Power in Us,’ a moving song created to support global ocean conservation efforts, along with the premiere of its Official Music Video. This visually stunning compilation, produced by The Power In Us Project in collaboration with MOTHER Magazine, showcases photography and film from various corners of the globe. All proceeds from streaming the song will support Mission Blue, Ocean Generation, and Live Ocean Foundation, while proceeds from streaming the music video will go to Sea Legacy.

About Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation (DTRP) Programme

DTRP is run in collaboration with Dubai’s Wildlife Protection Office, with laboratory work provided by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL). Since its launch in 2004, the DTRP has been instrumental in releasing 2,175 rehabilitated turtles, with 92 monitored by satellite tracking. The tagged turtles have embarked on remarkable journeys, travelling as far as Thailand in one instance.

Beginning with initial treatment at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s Aquarium, turtles move to the Turtle Rehabilitation Sanctuary located in Jumeirah Al Naseem to receive dedicated care. Here, visitors can witness their recovery in the lagoon and even participate in daily educational talks and turtle feeding before their eventual release. Additionally, the project runs an educational programme for school groups to deepen their understanding of the DTRP's work, the significance of these incredible creatures, and the challenges they face in their survival. This programme attracts around 1,700 school children from all seven Emirates annually

About Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai's most iconic hotel and a global symbol of Arabian hospitality, stands tall as the flagship property of Jumeirah's exceptional portfolio. Its elegant sail-shaped structure, one of the world's most photographed superstructures, redefines luxury hospitality worldwide. With its 198 suites and overall opulent interior design featuring Swarovski crystals, marble, and gold leaf, the hotel exudes grandeur and sophistication.

