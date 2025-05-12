Oman: Today, John Crane, a global leader in mission-critical technologies and services for the energy and process industries, and a business of Smiths Group plc, will be attending Oman Petroleum & Energy Show 2025 (OPES 2025). At this major industry event for the region, the organisation will be sharing a customised booth with its partner in Oman, Seven Seas Petroleum LLC.

John Crane will be exhibiting new Sense Turbo and Sense Monitor, a pioneering suite of sensors in the heart of a dry gas seal for Sense Turbo and other plant assets for Sense Monitor. Attendees will be able to see first-hand how the technology can share real-time insights into compressor gas seal health -a vital factor in minimising methane emissions and extending equipment availability.

OPES 2025 will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, Madinat Al Irfan in the Oman Petroleum & Energy (Blue Zone). The John Crane and Seven Seas Petroleum LLC stand number will be 3310 for those attending.

Amjad AlQaqa’a, Vice President Sales Middle East & Africa at John Crane, said: “Being able to demonstrate our industry leading technologies at a major, in-person event like OPES 2025 is invaluable. Businesses can only speak about the excellence of their sustainable products in the energy sector so much. The real necessity is to show applications in real-time, to highlight not only our continued dedication to innovation at John Crane, but also our ability to do this thanks to strong relationships with our regional partners, like Seven Seas. Together, we work to empower customers with actionable insights that reduce emissions, enhance reliability, and drive long-term value”.

Harith Al Suleimany, Executive Director at Seven Seas Petroleum LLC said: “Showcasing of innovative, cutting-edge technology at OPES 2025 is of paramount importance, as it highlights the forefront of industry advancements and sets the stage for transformative growth. We are delighted to have our esteemed partner, John Crane, join us in this initiative, underscoring our shared commitment to Oman and serving our customers.

With a suite of new technologies and services on display, we anticipate high levels of interaction and engagement, which will open new opportunities for significant reductions in both CAPEX and OPEX for greenfield and brownfield industrial assets. This collaborative effort aims to drive efficiency, sustainability, and competitive advantage in the industry, making OPES 2025 a pivotal platform for innovation and growth”.

Please see the following link for more details on what to expect from the event: Oman Petroleum & Energy Show 2025