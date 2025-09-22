Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Board of Directors of Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), an investor in alternative investment opportunities within private markets, convened last week in Abu Dhabi under the leadership of Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital.

The meeting brought together board members and senior executives to review the company’s financial results for the past financial year and also discuss the company’s plans and strategic priorities, with emphasis on reinforcing ICAP’s position as a leading alternative investment platform whilst seeking to drive value creation for shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity for the company’s shares and looking to maintain a continued competitive level of dividend payments.

Chairman Mohammed Alardhi also welcomed Sana Khater, ICAP’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of an important chapter in the firm’s long-term journey. He said her leadership will be instrumental in advancing ICAP’s growth ambitions and strengthening its market presence on the ADX.

The Board also reviewed progress on governance, risk management, and initiatives, underscoring ICAP’s commitment to long-term growth and resilience. Chairman Alardhi highlighted the importance of innovation, collaboration, and disciplined execution in driving ICAP’s next phase of performance.

About Investcorp Capital

Investcorp Capital is an alternative investment company that invests in private markets. It offers investors exposure to a global portfolio of investments diversified across various alternative asset classes, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure and strategic capital, to generate value and recurring income by monetizing capital gains, dividends, rents, fees and interest from the underlying portfolio.

Investcorp Capital was founded by Investcorp Group, a leading independent manager of alternative investments, with $59.7 billion in assets under management (including assets managed by third parties). Investcorp Group has over four decades of experience and expertise in delivering attractive and consistent returns across multiple strategies, sectors and geographies.

Investcorp Capital is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ICAP”. For more information, please visit www.investcorp-capital.com.