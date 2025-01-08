Dubai, United Arab Emirates – From January 14 to 16, INTERSEC 2025, the world’s premier event shaping the future of security, safety, and fire protection, will highlight the latest technological innovations in these critical sectors. The French Pavilion, organized by Business France, will feature five pioneering French companies showcasing their state-of-the-art solutions designed to enhance fire safety and strengthen risk prevention.

The UAE safety and security industry, a dynamic market favorable to innovation.

The firefighting market in the UAE is witnessing remarkable growth and innovation in 2024, fueled by rapid urbanization and stringent safety regulations. With the UAE fire safety systems and equipment market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2027, advancements in technology are taking center stage, including AI-powered firefighting robots and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Dubai Civil Defense has set a global benchmark by launching the world's first sustainable mobile floating fire station, showing their dedication to innovation in fire safety. Additionally, the Ministry of Interior showcased state-of-the-art civil defense technologies at the 2024 Fire and Rescue International (FRI) World Congress in Dallas, USA. These innovations include smart alarm systems for buildings and residences, intelligent prevention and safety services, and advanced software for community risk assessment. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is further enhancing operational readiness and preparedness in civil defense efforts.

These developments underscore the UAE’s commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to advance fire safety and emergency response capabilities nationwide, with the collaboration between Intersec 2024 and Dubai Municipality serving as a catalyst for driving progress in fire and rescue technologies.

France at the Forefront of Fire Safety: Innovative Solutions Driving Global Impact.

The fire safety equipment market in France is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a CAGR of 6.1% by 2030. This expansion is driven by key trends, including advancements in AI-powered systems, IoT integration, smart firefighting solutions, and a growing emphasis on eco-friendly innovations. The French government actively supports manufacturers developing sustainable firefighting technologies, aligning with strict fire safety standards across Europe that drive demand for advanced solutions.

In 2024, the French firefighting industry is at the forefront of innovation, with La French Fab, an initiative that brings together, the French industrial ecosystem across France, spearheading global advancements in fire prevention and safety. Leading French manufacturers are developing groundbreaking technologies. For example, Shark Robotics, a pioneer in autonomous firefighting robots, was recently recognized by the France 2030 plan for its cutting-edge fire safety robot, designed for rapid and safe interventions to protect lives and property.

French expertise also extends to protective gear and equipment. SIOEN, a leader in professional protective clothing, offers innovative solutions like the 830 Twin assembly, combining protection, comfort, and breathability to combat heat stress. Sioen’s products equip the heroes of Dubai Civil Defence, Sharjah Civil Defence, and the Dubai Police Search and Rescue teams. BOCHE, specializing in technical footwear for firefighters and military personnel, provides gear to 240,000 firefighters worldwide daily.

Additionally, DESAUTEL, a specialist in firefighting vehicles, offers customized solutions for industrial, Oil & Gas, and airport operations to address complex risks. ANGATEC, another trailblazer, presents the TEC800 firefighting robot, a remotely operated innovation designed and manufactured in France to minimize human exposure during critical missions.

These developments highlight France’s leadership in fire safety, combining cutting-edge technology and a commitment to protecting lives and property worldwide.

The French Pavilion is organized by Business France, the public agency dedicated to supporting the internationalization of the French economy, in partnership with EDEN, the French cluster serving SMEs in Defense, Security, and Safety. The Pavilion carries the La French Fab brand, representing the new face of French industry.

For more information about our exhibitors, visit our event site: Homepage - Intersec-2025