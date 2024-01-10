Explores AI and Technological Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Sector"

Türkiye, Poland, China and India Introduce Popular Products to Region for First Time

Dubai, UAE: DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition commenced its second day with resounding success, poised to attract an impressive crowd of more than 32,000 participants. The exhibition features the unveiling of several remarkable new products on a global scale, and the scientific conference program is delving deep into the intricacies of medical advancements. The event remains a premier platform for innovation and knowledge exchange, setting the stage for impactful developments in the field of healthcare.

Approximately 95 countries are present at DUPHAT this year, fostering cross-collaboration among companies and agents. Türkiye, Poland, China, and India stand out with dedicated country pavilions, strategically introducing their esteemed products to the market. Hosted at the World Trade Centre, this annual three-day event stands as the largest pharmaceutical gathering in the Middle East and Africa, serving as a pivotal gateway for Western and European entities to tap into the thriving regional market driven by top-notch healthcare and accessible over-the-counter medicine

The UAE has topped the Middle East and Africa in terms of the number of approved medications containing novel active substances and the speed at which drug regulatory dossiers are evaluated and approved. This accomplishment was made possible by the ministry shortening the time needed to assess new medication dossiers, enabling it to approve 187 new medicines containing active ingredients throughout the study period.

New Drugs, Access, Affordability & Accountability:

In her insightful discussion, Prof. Amany Tawfik, Associate Prof Eye Research From USA delved into the multifaceted landscape of healthcare, specifically addressing retinal diseases and the role of vitamins in their management. Additionally, she tackled the pressing issue of obesity, shedding light on a new weight loss drug and its potential as a solution to combat obesity as a disease. The discourse likely touched upon the importance of ensuring accessibility and affordability of such medications, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach that encompasses not only the development of innovative drugs but also the establishment of mechanisms to make them widely available to those in need. Prof. Tawfik's exploration of this intricate intersection between new drugs, access, affordability, and accountability serves as a crucial contribution to the ongoing dialogue surrounding comprehensive healthcare solutions.

AI & Technological Advancements in pharmaceutical sector

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, brought forth a compelling discussion on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements in healthcare. His insights likely provided a nuanced understanding of how these innovations are shaping the landscape of medical practices and patient care. Furthermore, Dr. Al Mulla delved into a critical aspect of pharmaceuticals by sharing a scientific note on the safety gaps between brand and generic medicines. This topic is of paramount importance, as it touches upon issues of efficacy, quality, and patient safety. Dr. Al Mulla's expertise in healthcare regulation and his emphasis on the safety of medications underscore the significance of addressing these concerns within the broader context of advancing medical technologies.

Product Launches at the Exhibition

More than 1,300 companies and brands are competing to triumph the start of the new year and set a high-level of excellence that is sure to raise the standards of quality in the industry. Many are taking advantage and launching new products at DUPHAT this year hoping to make a powerful impact and technology is shown to be increasingly valuable.

The Turkish Pavilion

Turkish businesses assert that DUPHAT serves as the optimal conduit for expanding their product reach across the Middle East and Africa, attributing their success to the increasing popularity of Turkish products among residents in those regions. Renowned for their high quality, Turkish products and medicines benefit from the competitive environment fostered by the myriad companies within the country, ensuring affordability without compromising standards. This year at DUPHAT, Turkish companies are unveiling their sought-after products for the first time in the region.

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, Society of Hospital Pharmacists of Australia and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ibtissem Mannai

Senior Media Relations Specialist, INDEX Media

Email: ibtissem.mannai@index.ae