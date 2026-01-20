Under the Patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the International Defence Conference (IDC) 2026 has commenced today in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

IDC is being held under the theme of Smart Horizons: Redefining Defence Through Intelligent Autonomy. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, IDC 2026 convenes leading minds from the international defence and security community, as well as industry experts and innovators.

The inaugural speech was delivered by His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed Aljaberi, Assistant Minister of State for Digital Transformation, Technology and Artificial Intelligence, who highlighted how intelligent autonomous technology is reshaping defence, transportation, energy, healthcare, smart cities, and beyond.

His Excellency added that the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence is now in full execution, and that they recognise AI and autonomous systems as critical in the 21st century. He emphasised that intelligent autonomy demands intelligent integration across three dimensions.

“Firstly, technological and data innovation is already taking shape with the development of counter-drone solutions on locally manufactured vehicles equipped with autonomous aircraft, which protect our operators in the field. The navy is also operating unmanned surveillance assets to enhance coastal security.

The second dimension is partnership innovation. Breakthroughs are built with global industrial partners, academia, and start-ups. Our defence capabilities will be strengthened through innovation networks, not isolated programmes. We must build local and global partnerships to accelerate manufacturing, development, and advanced, cutting-edge AI-enabled military operations.

The third dimension is process innovation, which is critical, as autonomous systems are evolving in months, not decades. Process innovation means rapid acquisition, ensuring that new technology is seamlessly integrated with existing command and control systems.”

Concluding his address, His Excellency stated “The men and women of our armed forces bring context, moral clarity, and accountability to our AI military operations. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces—a moment to look forward with purpose. Over five decades, our strength has always been our people: their courage, commitment, and unity. As we embark on the next 50 years of the armed forces’ journey, our use of AI in defence will continue to reflect our values and our humanity as a nation.”

This year’s theme will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping societies, transforming defence ecosystems and influencing the global security landscape. The conference will feature three panels across the day, where participants will examine both the opportunities and the implications of intelligent autonomy across the modern battle space. Panels include Command Networks of the Future – The New Nerve System of Defence, The Autonomous Force – Integrating AI into Joint and Tactical Operations and Global Autonomy Standards – Building Trust, Safety and Readiness.

Additionally, IDC offers participants the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals, gain actionable insights from the cutting-edge panels and discover the latest technological advancements and strategies redefining global defence.

Held a day prior to the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX), IDC 2026 continues to attract high-profile global participation, bringing together over 700 distinguished figures from the defence, security, and technology sectors, as well as senior military commanders from around the world.

For further information about the International Defence Conference 2026, please visit the official conference website.

