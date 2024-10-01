The International Code Council (ICC) and the Oman Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) recently concluded a pivotal series of workshops aimed at refining the draft Oman Building Code. Held from September 9-12, 2024, in Muscat, these workshops brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to provide essential feedback on the proposed code.

The workshops were structured into two distinct segments: one focused on Nonstructural Provisions, addressing critical areas such as fire safety, accessibility, and health requirements, while the other concentrated on Structural Provisions, including structural design and foundational elements. To foster meaningful dialogue and ensure comprehensive input, participation was limited to 50 attendees. This included designers, engineers, municipal officials, and regulatory staff, all of whom contributed valuable insights into the current scope of the code and its implementation within local regulatory frameworks.

Speaking at the event, an official spokesperson from MoHUP emphasized the significance of these workshops stating, “These workshops represent not only a key step in developing the Oman Building Code but also an ongoing opportunity to seek improvements and build upon current practices. The expertise shared and the feedback received are helping us elevate safety, sustainability, and innovation in Oman’s buildings and construction sector.”

Hamid Naderi, ICC’s Senior Vice President of Product Development, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration. "We are pleased to see the continued progression with MoHUP on this transformative project. The engagement and feedback from Omani stakeholders are vital to ensuring the draft code sets new benchmarks for safety and resilience while meeting the unique needs of the Sultanate of Oman."

The workshops were expertly led by industry specialists Jay Elbettar, P.E., CBO, LEED-AP, CASP, and Satyendra K. Ghosh, Ph.D., who brought extensive experience to the discussions. Mr. Elbettar focused on nonstructural aspects of the code, while Dr. Ghosh concentrated on structural provisions.

The feedback gathered during these sessions will play a crucial role in finalizing the full suite of Oman building codes, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2025. Support materials will follow in subsequent months. The collaboration between ICC and MoHUP underscores a shared commitment to advancing building standards that address both current needs and future challenges.

The successful completion of these workshops stands as a testament to the collective efforts and dedication of all involved, paving the way for enhanced building safety and improved construction practices across Oman.

