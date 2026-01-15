Attacks on export infrastructure, uncertainty around shipping routes and shifting energy markets are now feeding directly into food inflation and availability.

Senior government and food security authorities from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Egypt, Brazil, Argentina and Europe, including the Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture, The Ministry of Agriculture (Mapa) Secretary of Commerce of Brasil, UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade, ADAFSA and AAAID

Leading global agribusiness and trade groups, including Al Dahra, Agthia, Fergus, Meke, Transoil Group, Quadra, Northstar, Fastmarkets, Arete and HEX Trust, representing the full spectrum of grain, oilseeds, freight, commodity trading and trade finance

Dubai, UAE: The Intercontinental Commodity Exchange (ICX) 2026 Summit will take place on 29 January 2026 at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, bringing together senior government officials, state-backed food authorities, agricultural exporters, traders and logistics leaders to confront the growing instability of global food and commodity supply.

Taking place following Gulfood, ICX 2026 convenes at a moment when the world’s agricultural system is under its greatest strain in decades. Disruption across the Black Sea, one of the world’s most important grain and oilseed export corridors, has destabilised supply into MENA, Africa and Asia, forcing buyers to source alternatives under higher cost, longer transit times and increased risk.

ICX 2026 is designed as a strategic platform where exporting governments, importing nations and physical market leaders come together to assess these risks and align on practical measures to protect supply chains and reduce volatility.

“ICX was created because the world no longer has the luxury of assuming that food and agricultural supply will take care of itself,” said Philip Werle, Executive Director of ICX. “With Black Sea exports under pressure, freight routes under threat and energy prices increasingly volatile, we are entering a period where governments and the physical market must work far more closely. This summit is about putting the right people in the room, exporters, importers, policymakers and traders, to prevent instability before it becomes a crisis.”

The summit will feature senior representation from some of the world’s most important agricultural and food-importing nations, including H.E. Aidarbek Saparov, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, alongside ministerial-level participation from Egypt, Brazil and Argentina. The programme also brings together leading food security authorities from the UAE, including Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and AAAID, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global centre for food security and strategic reserves. Senior UAE government representation is also expected from the Ministry of Foreign Trade, reflecting the growing role of agricultural trade as a pillar of economic diplomacy.

Alongside governments, ICX 2026 will be attended by major commercial and market-making institutions that sit at the heart of global food flows, including Al Dahra, Agthia, Fergus, Transoil Group, Quadra and HEX Trust, as well as leading multinational processors, traders and logistics providers.

The summit is supported by key market participants including FERGUS Kazakhstan, the leading exporter of Agricultural goods from Kazakhstan to the markets in China, Europe and MENA region.

The event also includes Turkish trading company MEKE, confirmed as an official Gold Sponsor. With years of experience and operations across Russia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Ukraine and Romania, MEKE provides agricultural origination and exports into over 40 countries, placing it at the centre of the Black Sea trade corridor.

With food security now directly linked to geopolitics, energy markets and shipping risk, ICX 2026 will focus on how governments and the private sector can stabilise trade routes, protect importing regions and secure long-term supply at a time when traditional corridors can no longer be taken for granted.

About ICX

The Intercontinental Commodity Exchange (ICX) is a global platform bringing together leaders from agriculture, energy, logistics, finance and government to address the future of food and commodity security. Through its annual summit, ICX serves as a bridge between policy and physical trade, helping shape more resilient and sustainable global supply chains.