Dubai: Integrate Middle East, the significant new learning and networking event for the entire Professional Audio Visual (Pro AV) integration value chain, successfully concluded its three-day exhibition today, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The three-day event presented the ideal forum for the global Pro AV and Media Technology communities to gather and exchange the most recent developments and best practices in the industry. Co-located with CABSAT 2023 in its 29th edition, the launch took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where a dedicated show floor highlighted the power of integrated Pro AV technology solutions.

Among the live and interactive demonstrations was a 3D digital experience on a 100 sq m LED digital wall, and an experiential interaction opportunity with a 90 sq m screen, both constructed by Absen, a leading provider of digital display solutions. Other features around the show floor included Pro AV displays including an Interactive Learning Zone; Multi-Conference Demo Arena; Smart Home Simulator; Digital Signage, Education Technologies; Command and Control Rooms, and Live Event Solutions.

Jaswinder Guleria, Industry Development Director MEA of Absen, said: “It was a delightful experience to showcase our big 8k resolution screen with high-quality colour image as a unique feature at the Integrate Middle East. Full HD and 4k have been quite popular in the recent times, so we wanted to showcase our 8k resolution screen as something extraordinary for people to see and which is soothing to the eyes. Currently, the staging and rental industry is witnessing a demand for such solutions, as most shows are broadcasted live. Our key concept was to showcase that our products can enable people to view shows exactly as it can be seen in person.”

Khalid Sweidan, Vice President Sales at ROE Visual (Middle East and Africa) said, “It was a pleasure to showcase our cutting-edge LED display technology at the first edition of Integrate Middle East. By exhibiting our flexible and versatile suite of products, we aimed to position ourselves as the go-to LED solutions provider in the region and assist our clients in delivering advanced solutions to the market. Integrate Middle East served as an ideal platform for us to strengthen our client relations and engage in expanding our network.”

Many of the 70-plus founder exhibitors expressed their intent to return for the 2024 edition of Integrate Middle East, with increased stand space to further demonstrate how their products and solutions can add value to a wide variety of industries and to once again benefit from the knowledge sharing opportunities offered at the Integrate ME Summit

This year’s Summit heard speakers fromShure, Global Signage Alliance, HL Group, Newtek, HQWS, the University of Southern California, and other organisations, provide presentations, speaker sessions, and panel discussions for attendees.

Commenting on this, Elie Honain, CEO at Quest stated: “I was extremely honoured to be one of the speakers in a panel at Integrate ME 2023. The event has provided an excellent platform for networking with leaders and professionals in the AV industry from across the world as well as for exploring innovative avenues within the industry. It further holds significance as it provided participating companies with a great opportunity to connect with various renowned global brands and form alliances that will aid in their business growth and expansion in the region. I would like to congratulate the organisers of the event, whose relentless efforts and meticulous planning from the beginning to end have made Integrate ME a resounding success. It was carried out with great professionalism, and we anticipate an even better edition next year.”

Attendees were able to stay up-to-date with the most recent developments in technology and hear best practices from top industry experts by attending these thought-provoking debates on current industry trends, such as the future of the Pro AV sector; the growing use of virtual and AI technology and IoT; the rising giant of eSports; touchless transportation journey; remote delivery of events; phygital stores with XR, and new revenue streams unlocked by Pro AV.

With its remarkable showcase of cutting-edge Pro AV technology from industry leaders across various verticals, Integrate Middle East's inaugural event was a resounding success, bringing together a diverse range of industries and providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest and most innovative Pro AV technology solutions.

