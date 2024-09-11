Dubai, UAE: The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG), the official representative body of the UAE’s food and beverage sector, recently hosted an informative open day on September 9th, at the Dubai Chambers Headquarters. The event, held in collaboration with Dubai Chambers, was an insightful gathering of some of the top players in the industry who discussed the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the UAE’s vibrant F&B sector.

The open day featured a series of engaging sessions, including a keynote speech by Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers. In her address, Algargawi highlighted the extensive support available to businesses from over 100 business groups that operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, providing invaluable resources for growth and development in the industry.

The event was marked by a strong sense of community, as leading brands like Moishi, MAD Hospitality Society, S'ya Tea, and Shahenshah Kulf showcased their products with a variety of samples available for attendees in the breakout room. This was not only a chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, but it also allowed visitors to experience the diverse culinary offerings of the UAE. The event also welcomed key government departments, including Dubai Municipality, Dubai Economy and Tourism, and Dubai Police, who addressed critical topics such as delivery rider safety and the latest regulatory updates for restaurants.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “The success of this open day reflects the strength of our food and beverage community here in Dubai. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the industry with UAERG, we are fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation that will drive sustainable growth. It is through collective effort and shared vision that we can build a robust ecosystem and position Dubai as a leading global culinary destination.”

Abdulla al Mulla, Chairman of UAERG added, “The feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive. Industry leaders appreciated the opportunity to network, share their insights, and discuss solutions to common challenges. By uniting restaurants from across the Emirates, UAERG continues to provide a platform where professionals can share their perspectives, pain points, and innovative solutions that will contribute to the UAE’s dynamic economy.”

Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of UAERG, remarked, “This open day was an exceptional platform for bringing the community together. It was fantastic to see representation from every aspect of the restaurant business in the UAE, from local eateries to Michelin-starred establishments. Our goal is to continue fostering an inclusive environment that strengthens the entire industry.”

The open day concluded with a dynamic Q&A session, where attendees engaged directly with speakers and industry leaders, followed by closing remarks from Tapan Vaidya, CEO of PJP Investments Group and Treasurer of UAERG, who provided an optimistic outlook for the future of the F&B sector.

The success of the open day reaffirmed UAERG’s role as a key player in uniting the UAE’s restaurant community and enhancing its global competitiveness. Through such initiatives, the UAE Restaurant Group remains committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth within the food and beverage sector.