The activities of the Third Immunology EXPO were launched in Jeddah under the auspices of Saudi Society of Rheumatology, Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Saudi Gastroenterology Association, and Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy, in cooperation with AbbVie, the international company specialized in the production of biological medicines, on October 27, 2023, at Hilton Jeddah Hotel. Immunology EXPO is a large annual scientific forum that includes a large group of rheumatologists, dermatologists, gastroenterologists, and clinical pharmacists, with the aim of discussing scientific updates across immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and on the other hand, meeting patients’ needs, enhancing patient-physician communication and discussing the future impact of artificial intelligence on the healthcare sector. The faculty of speakers consists of a group of eminent Saudi and international physicians who enriched the scientific content and panel discussion, bringing the global experience in fusion with local clinical practice. Several parallel sessions were held for each specialty, workshops, and lectures were presented that addressed the latest developments in immunological diseases.

Dr. Hanan Al-Rayes, President of Saudi Society of Rheumatology Society, welcomed the attendees and expressed her gratitude for this large medical gathering, which aims primarily to reduce the burden on all those who suffer from all types of immune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and others, through developing diagnostic and treatment methods.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Alakeel, President of Saudi Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic surgery, stressed on the great responsibility that lies on Saudi societies, health institutions and pharmaceutical companies in holding such medical forums on one hand, and on the other hand, conducting continuous awareness campaigns for patients and providing them with medical and psychological support for the consequences and significant negative effects of immune diseases.

Dr. Majed Al Madi, President of Saudi Gastroenterology Association, praised the medical discussions and workshops included in the conference, which enrich the medical background of health care providers in addition to exchanging experiences and keeping up to date with the latest updates in medical and therapeutic field, as well as giving attention to health education for patients and how to deal and live with the disease.

Prof. Ahmed Aljedai, President of Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy, pointed out that immune diseases have now become controllable and the symptoms resulting from them can be significantly alleviated due to the great progress in research and development in the field of biological medicines, and he stressed on the importance of introducing the concept of the immune system in general, Adding to the conference’s recommendations and the scientific material presented therein will contribute to efforts to manage immune diseases.

Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, expressed his pride in launching the conference and the scientific value and medical expertise it carries that contribute to improving the medical care level in the Kingdom for immune disease patients. He added that this conference and other medical conferences reflect the great support that the Kingdom provides to the medical sector in order to improve medical services and provide the best treatment solutions for patients.

Dr. Ali Anwar, Medical Director of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, stated that “AbbVie is committed to finding new ways to help people living with immune-medicated diseases (IMIDs). We are striving to find answers to the current unmet needs, that’s why we're committed to supporting the scientific community and bringing the most recent updates across immunological disorders to Saudi Arabia, we believe that by working together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of people”

