The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) is delighted to announce that its Middle East Conference will be taking place on Sunday 4 and Monday 5 May 2025. This event will build on the success of the inaugural 2024 conference.

The conference will be held in the King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center, Riyadh. A combination of presentations, panel-led discussions and networking sessions offers delegates the opportunity to discuss recent developments influencing the actuarial profession in the region.

The IFoA Middle East Conference is a platform to bring together IFoA members, non-members, industry specialists, and stakeholders from across the Middle East region. Attendees will be able to share and learn from innovative thinking and gain insights into key issues in the region. Sessions at this year’s conference include:

Empowering tomorrow: The actuarial catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 with Mohamed Seghir, HAYAH Insurance

Medical provider banding: An analytical approach towards optimising medical provider networks with Shivash Bhagaloo, Lux Actuaries Saudi

Saudi Arabia public health sector transformation with Neha Taneja and Samar Badran, Center for National Health Insurance

The role of pension systems in capital market development: Experiences and lessons learned with Sundeep Raichura and Tanmeet Kaur, Zamara MENA

Plus expert speakers exploring the latest in AI.

Kartina Tahir Thomson, IFoA President said:

“Attendees at this year’s conference will hear from expert speakers on topics such as AI, pensions systems, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and public health sector transformations. The conference also offers a unique opportunity to expand your network of senior industry professionals. Further updates will be shared over the coming weeks, as we continue to develop the agenda for this event.”

To book your place at the conference, visit IFoA Middle East Conference 2025

https://actuaries.org.uk/learn/events/events-calendar/2025/5/ifoa-middle-east-conference-2025/

Contact

Hannah Patmore, Communications Manager, IFoA

Email: hannah.patmore@actuaries.org.uk

