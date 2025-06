Citigroup's head of banking Viswas Raghavan said on Tuesday that performance in its banking and trading divisions will improve this quarter despite "anxiety" over U.S. tariffs.

Banking fees will increase by a mid-single digit percentage in the second quarter versus the previous year, while markets revenue will rise by a mid-to-high single digit percentage, he told investors at a conference.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Basil Arasu Kannagi, editing by Lananh Nguyen)