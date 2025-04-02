Geneva – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) will focus on the need to modernize operations, invest in workforce development, and strengthen coordination and collaboration to improve performance.

“Ground handling is critical for the safety, efficiency and resilience of the entire aviation industry. The key word we will focus on at this year’s IGHC is “elevate”. We’ll be looking for ways to drive better performance in the ground handling sector. That means modernizing operations, investing in the workforce, and strengthening coordination and collaboration so that ground handling can support growth even more efficiently,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

IGHC is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya, from 13 to 15 May 2025, hosted by Kenya Airways. It is the first time that the conference will be hosted on the African continent.

Speakers and Sessions

The President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, and the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airways, Allan Kilavuka will be among the keynote speakers at the event.

The conference will feature plenary sessions, specialized tracks and workshops, addressing:

Ground Operations: The reliability of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), the transition to hydrogen-powered GSE, the benefits of harmonized training, and key safety focus areas for ground personnel.

The reliability of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), the transition to hydrogen-powered GSE, the benefits of harmonized training, and key safety focus areas for ground personnel. Baggage Operations: For the first time, a dedicated session will cover real-time baggage tracking, the transition to modern messaging standards, and the shift to electronic bag tags.

For the first time, a dedicated session will cover real-time baggage tracking, the transition to modern messaging standards, and the shift to electronic bag tags. Collaboration and Innovation: Discussions will explore airport–ground handler collaboration, provide insights into privatization, and examine upcoming ground handling regulations.

Spotlight on Africa

In recognition of the critical role that ground operations play across Africa’s growing aviation sector, H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya will attend the conference and has extended invitations to regulators and aviation authorities from across the continent.

“Aviation opens a world of economic and social development opportunities, and aviation’s greatest potential is to make a real difference to the prosperity of people in Africa. Welcoming and supporting the IGHC in Kenya is an example of the importance that Kenya places on the aviation sector and the expectations that we have for it as a sector leading development in Kenya and across the continent,” said H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya.

Hosting IGHC 2025 in Nairobi underscores IATA’s commitment to supporting aviation growth in Africa, in line with its broader efforts under the Focus Africa initiative.

“As Africa’s aviation leader, Kenya Airways is honored to pioneer this landmark event. Hosting IGHC aligns with our mission to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and showcase Africa’s readiness to shape the future of global air travel. Hosting IGHC 2025 in Kenya reaffirms our commitment to advancing the industry—both domestically and continentally—to unlock prosperity and connectivity,” said Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways.

