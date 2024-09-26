Manama, Bahrain: Huawei Connect 2024, held from September 19-21 at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, proved to be a landmark event for the global AI revolution. Under the theme "Amplify Intelligence," the conference explored how industries can harness digital and AI technologies to drive innovation and efficiency, focusing on strategy, industry development, and ecosystems.

Dr. Jassim Haji, Executive Advisor for AI and Data Science at Nasser Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Centre and President of the International Group of Artificial Intelligence, brought Bahrain's perspective to the global stage as a key participant and panelist in the "Amplify Intelligence, Advance Industry" session. His contributions highlighted Bahrain's innovative approach and ambitions in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The event, aligning with Huawei's long-standing AI strategy, showcased the cutting-edge ecosystem of products, frameworks, and solutions supporting diverse AI models and applications. In his opening keynote speech, Huawei Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman Eric Xu shared Huawei observations, thoughts, strategies, and experiences on AI becoming the most impactful technology for industries, envisioning the future of enterprises in the age of AI, Advancing Huawei's All Intelligence Strategy, and much more.

For Bahrain, the conference provided a valuable platform to benchmark its AI initiatives against global standards. The knowledge exchange and networking opportunities enable new partnerships, further strengthening Bahrain's position in the regional and global AI landscape.

At Huawei Connect 2024, Huawei and IDC jointly released the inaugural Global Digitalization Index (GDI), which includes new indicators that examine digital infrastructure, including computing, storage, cloud, and green energy. It also quantifies the value of each country's ICT industry and its impact on their national economy. Bahrain ranked 41st on the Global Digitalization Index and scored well in crucial parameters like ‘Ubiquitous Connectivity’, ‘Policy & Ecosystem’, and ‘Digital Foundation’.

At the global event, Huawei also released the new Intelligent World 2030 and Striding Towards the Intelligent World reports. The Intelligent World 2030 describes Huawei's outlooks for the future ICT industry, including future scenarios, industry spaces, and technological characteristics. The Striding Towards the Intelligent World provides innovation paths for ICT industry development.

In addition, Huawei’s Director of the Board and President of ICT Products & Solutions, Yang Chaobin, discussed Huawei’s AI offerings during his speech. These include Ascend AI hardware and software products that partners can combine with their own different-sized models to develop out-of-the-box, scenario-based enterprise AI solutions. Huawei’s AI offerings also consist of AI frameworks, fine-tuning kits, toolchains, and inference engines. Over 20 partners have already used these offerings to develop more than 100 enterprise AI solutions for different scenarios.

As AI continues to reshape industries worldwide, Huawei Connect 2024 served as a crucial forum for leaders to navigate the complex interplay of technology, strategy, and ecosystem development in this transformative era.