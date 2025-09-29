Doha – Last week, HSBC Qatar hosted its Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) Client Networking Event in Doha, under the theme “Digital Solutions – Driving Efficiency & Resilience.”

The event brought together senior executives and industry leaders representing more than 70 clients to explore how digital solutions across payments, cash management, trade and markets are helping businesses drive efficiency, build resilience and capture growth opportunities in an ever-changing marketplace.

This initiative underscores HSBC Qatar’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places innovation and economic diversification at its core and reinforces Qatar’s role as a hub for digital excellence in the region.

The discussion highlighted the role of digital tools in optimizing and streamlining operations, reducing risk and strengthening resilience. HSBC’s award-winning solutions were showcased, including Corporate Treasury APIs, HSBC TradePay, and the FX Evolve Platform, which offers clients 24/5 access to seamless transactions across 23 currency pairs.

Nicholas Young, Country Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC Qatar, said: “HSBC remains dedicated to supporting our Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB) clients with value-added digital solutions that enable them to thrive in a fast-changing global economy. By leveraging digital innovation, our clients can use real-time data to make faster decisions and seize opportunities.”

Mohit Joshi, Country Head of Corporate Banking, HSBC Qatar, added: “HSBC Qatar has a proud legacy of ‘firsts’ in the digital space, from installing Qatar’s first ATM in 1986 to pioneering electronic banking for corporates in 1987. Today, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of digital innovation to deliver solutions that create long-term value for our clients, support their resilience and competitiveness.”

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion featuring Mr. Aldrin Barretto, Senior Financial Controller of Al-Futtaim DOMASCO, who shared insights on how HSBC’s digital trade solutions have improved supply chain resilience, and Mr. Qaisar Choudhary, COO of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, who talked about how digital payment solutions have had a transformative impact on their relationships with students, suppliers and partners globally.

The event concluded with a networking session, offering clients direct engagement with HSBC specialists to explore solutions tailored to their business needs.

Media enquiries to:

May Mohsen

maymohsen@hsbc.com

+20 1023998366

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com

+974 55576008

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organization in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

www.hsbc.ae