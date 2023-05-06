Dubai, United Arab Emirates: During its participation in the Arabian Travel Market-2023, Hospitality Management Holding Group (HMH) signed management agreements to manage 5 new hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting its expansion of hotel portfolio in the region. The agreement includes managing 4 hotels - Coral Makkah Hotel, Corp Al Madinah Hotel, Corp Yathrib Hotel, Corp Yanbu Hotel, and Corp Makkah Hotel. The Group's hotel portfolio in the MENA region will be expanded from 13 to 18 hotels, across different categories.

Participation of Hospitality Management Holding Group (HMH) in the Arabian Travel Market-2023

Corp Yanbu Hotel is a beautiful property located in the western port city of Yanbu, overlooking the Red Sea. The hotel offers 56 spacious guest rooms and hotel apartments, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and cutting-edge designs.

Coral Makkah Hotel is a prestigious tower hotel located in the Islamic city of Makkah. Boasting 230 tastefully appointed keys, the hotel is situated in the Al Naseem suburb, offering guests unparalleled access to the city's most iconic landmarks and attractions. As a premium 4-star hotel, Coral Makkah Hotel prides itself on providing guests and pilgrims with a host of modern amenities and conveniences designed to enhance their overall experience. These include a spacious ballroom, multiple dining options featuring a variety of international cuisine, a state-of-the-art gym, a luxurious beauty salon, and a Spa and Hamam therapy center, ensuring guests can unwind and rejuvenate in style.

Corp Al Madinah Hotel is in the holy city of Madinah, just 350 meters from Al Masjid an Nabawi Al Haram. This 150-key family-friendly hotel offers guests an extensive range of premium amenities, including well-appointed guest rooms equipped with state-of-the-art air conditioning, a fully stocked minibar, a comfortable seating area, and complimentary Wi-Fi access.

Corp Yathrib Hotel a 340 keys hotel is conveniently set in Al Madinah, offering air-conditioned rooms with private parking and room service. The hotel is around 3.5 km from Quba Mosque, 6.9 km from Qiblatain Mosque, and just 600 meters from Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Corp Makkah Hotel is in the holiest Islamic city in the world, Makkah. The tower hotel has 230 keys and is situated in the Al Naseem suburb. The hotel's amenities include a spacious ballroom, restaurants, a well-equipped gym, a beauty salon, and a Spa and Hamam therapy center.

HMH's COO, Patrick Antaki, said that the group's strategic partnership in the Saudi market is currently witnessing solid performance rates across all economic sectors. He emphasized the group's strategy of expanding its hotel portfolio in the region's markets, primarily targeting the Saudi market due to the robust growth of its hospitality sector. The Saudi Arabian tourism sector aims to raise the Kingdom's annual tourist numbers to 100 million visitors by 2030, contributing to an increase of 10% in the country's GDP.

He further informed about HMH’s signing of their new website contract with Amadeus and stated that, “I am pleased to announce that during day 3 of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), HMH has signed a contract to develop a brand-new website that incorporates an advanced Computer Reservation System (CRS) with Amadeus technology. This investment represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing a user-friendly and modern reservations platform for our valued customers. valuable tool for driving traffic and bookings. We are excited to work with our partners to create a website that meets the evolving needs of travellers, and we look forward to launching this innovative platform by Q3 this year."

He also explained that the Group’s strategy focuses on meeting the needs of different segments of clients, such as leisure and business guests by having HMH Hotels offer a comprehensive range of amenities and services catering to the various requirements of guests. He added that the HMH managed hotels have welcomed over 800,000 guests over the past year, recording a 24% growth compared to 2021, and forecasted the Group’s hotel to witness a 20% growth in guest numbers during 2023.

HMH’s portfolio includes five-star luxury hotels and resorts, as well as four and three-star mid-range lifestyle hotels and serviced hotel apartments in 11 cities across the MENA region.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH - Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

For more information, please visit www.hmhhotelgroup.com.