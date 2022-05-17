MENA transforms from content consumption to content creation hub – CABSAT 2022 positions the region as a key global player and Dubai as the sector’s acknowledged development hub

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Hasher Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Director General of Dubai Department of Information has officially opened CABSAT 2022 - the region’s leading satellite, broadcast, and content event – at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today.

His Highness was accompanied by several dignitaries as he toured the event, which is hosting over 200 brands from 35 countries and features three main conference pillars, the SATExpo Summit, Content Congress and NextGen Content.

CABSAT 2022 is hosting industry leaders including Arabsat, Nilesat, TECOM Group, Turksat, Qvest Media, Ross Video, Evertz Microsystems, Turksat and the Space Agency of Azerbaijan Republic as well as dedicated pavilions for Bavaria, Great Britain, and Northern Ireland.

The SatExpo Summit has a multi-national line up which includes c-suite decision makers from the the USA’s Kosmic Apple; the Global Satellite Operators’ Association; Canada’s Satellite Network Technologies Corporation and C-COM Satellite Systems; Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks; the UK’s Inmarsat, Satcoms Innovation Group, SES Networks, ETL Systems, Kratos and GVF as well as Arabsat of Saudia Arabia.

Content Congress will hear from industry trailblazers who will explore the latest trends in the Metaverse, NFT, social content, streaming wars, podcasts, vlogging and music content. The line-up includes representatives of some of the biggest names in the business including Twitter, Meta, Rotana Media Group, MBC, Starzplay, Dubai Media City, Creative Media Authority & Abu Dhabi Gaming, CNBC Arabia, Saudi Media Rating Company (MRC) , Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria, Disney Plus.

