Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Led by Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, a high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland, from 19-23 January.

Taking place under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’, the 56th WEF Annual Meeting arrives at a time of rising fragmentation, accelerating complexity, and rapid technological change. It will take place against a backdrop of new opportunities around artificial intelligence, biotechnology and clean energy, but also intense challenges amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Saudi Arabia’s delegation will engage in open, constructive dialogue with leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to promote global stability and prosperity.

Under the Kingdom’s role as a responsible and committed member of the international community, the delegation will also bring Saudi Arabia’s experiences to the table in a series of bilateral meetings and public sessions. Delegates will share how Saudi Vision 2030 has become a blueprint for driving transformative growth.

Alongside His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the delegation includes:

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America

His Excellency Majid A. Alkassabi, Minister of Commerce

His Excellency Ahmed A. Alkhateeb, Minister of Tourism

His Excellency Khalid A. Alfalih, Minister of Investment

His Excellency Mohammed A. Aljadaan, Minister of Finance

His Excellency Abdullah A. Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

His Excellency Bandar I. Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning

Saudi House will return in 2026 after its debut as a standalone pavilion on the sidelines of the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting. Established by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), Saudi House provides a platform for thought leaders from around the world to address the challenges, opportunities, and solutions shaping the global economy. During the week, Saudi House will host 20+ sessions, including 10+ WEF-accredited sessions, across six themes: Bold Vision, Insights for Impact, People & Human Capability, Quality of Life, Investment & Collaboration, and Welcoming the World. Saudi House will also launch NextOn, a series of influential, educational, and inspiring talks from thought leaders.

The 56th WEF Annual Meeting will convene the foremost leaders from government, business and civil society, as well as preeminent scientific and cultural thinkers. The Annual Meeting is anticipating a record number of registrations with some 3,000 leaders from close to 130 countries expected to attend, including around 60 heads of state and governments.

