Hewlet Packard Enterprise (HPE) in partnership with Bahrain based NorthStar Technology in association with Ingram Micro will be conducting a live-in person awareness event on the latest HPE products and solutions.

The awareness event will take place at 10.00 am on 28th June at Crowne Plaza Manama.

The three-hour demonstration will focus on enhancing the businesses - “Business Agility for the digital transformation faced by Enterprises is the number one issue today. HPE are leader in this field with a strong team involved in R&D to deliver cutting edge solutions.” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Executive Director of Northstar Technology.

“Like our associates Ingram Micro, North Star Technology strive to provide Value Added solutions and products. The event will provide quality sessions from product managers from HPE to enable companies in Bahrain to enhance their existing IT infrastructure and framework.” Adds Abdulrahman.

40 companies have already registered for this one-of-a-kind informative awareness session.

-Ends-

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About Northstar Technology Company

Northstar Technology, is a well- established Enterprise Solution provider in Bahrain, providing high quality IT products, services & solutions to our clients. Through our team of over 150 consultants spread across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Oman, we provide end-to-end solutions in the IT space across all industry verticals.