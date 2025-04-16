Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) partnered with Qatar University (QU) and Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMUQ) to organize the Annual Materials Science and Engineering Symposium (MSES-2025) with generous support from Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO).

Taking place on April 14, the Symposium brought together over 190 participants, including national and international experts from academia, research institutes, industry, government entities, as well as graduate and undergraduate students, for a day of discussions centered on the recent technological advancement in the development and applications of resilient and sustainable materials. Held under the theme "Advancing Resilient and Sustainable Materials through Technological Innovation" the event also highlighted materials technologies that contribute to economic diversification in alignment with the third Qatar National Development Strategy. This edition of the Symposium featured keynote and invited presentations, industry showcases, undergraduate and graduate research presentations, and a panel discussion on synergizing collaboration among all stakeholders to advance the field of sustainable and resilient materials.

The Symposium began with introductory remarks delivered by Dr. Eyad Masad, Vice President for Research, HBKU, Professor Aiman Erbad, Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies, QU, and Dr. Patrick Linke, Executive Associate Dean, TAMUQ. These were followed by keynote presentations, innovation challenges for undergraduate and postgraduate researchers, a technology showcase of relevant innovations by Qatari companies, and a panel discussion. The Symposium concluded with an open discussion among participants, closing expert remarks, and an award ceremony.

Commenting on the Symposium, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE, remarked: “For the past 15 years, this event has consistently attracted high-caliber academics, students, and industry professionals to discuss topics vital to the advancement of the research and development in the areas of material science and sustainability in the State of Qatar and beyond. This was a day filled with insightful discussions and overviews of innovative projects highlighting the synergy between resilience and sustainability. We’re grateful to our colleagues at QU and TAMUQ for their support in co-organizing and delivering this Symposium.”

HBKU looks forward to organizing and hosting future editions of the Annual Materials Science and Engineering Symposium.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow.

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Science and Engineering

One of the longest established colleges at HBKU, the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) graduates the highest number of students and offers the largest portfolio of degree programs within the University. HBKU’s CSE is home to the supplementary Division of Engineering Management and Decision Sciences, Division of Sustainable Development, and the Division of Information and Computing Technology, which together form a unique, multidisciplinary education and research environment of the highest caliber. For more information about HBKU’s CSE, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cse.