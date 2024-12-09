Abu Dhabi, UAE: Against the backdrop of the IGF Middle East & Africa, an exclusive event, Harmony in Health: Rethinking Holistic Well-being, gathered thought leaders and wellness pioneers at the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for a dynamic discussion on the future of health.

This exclusive event featured a powerhouse panel led by Mr. Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of KEF Holdings, Chairman of the UAE-India Business Council – UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC), and founder of the upcoming Tulåh clinical wellness sanctuary, a key partner in the discussion.

Joining him were two influential figures, Suhel Seth, the bold marketing and leadership expert known for his sharp insights, and tennis legend Leander Paes, a Padma Bhushan recipient with 18 Grand Slam titles and a legacy of resilience and leadership. Together, they sparked engaging conversations, offering a unique mix of expertise that made the event truly unforgettable.

Moderated by BBC’s Ben Thompson, the panel explored the intersection of ancient healing practices and modern wellness innovation, with a special focus on Ayurveda, sports, leadership, and holistic health. As the event unfolded, the speakers delved into how traditional wisdom and contemporary advancements can converge to create a transformative approach to health and well-being.

Faizal Kottikollon opened the session by sharing his vision for Tulåh, emphasizing the importance of merging ancient wellness practices with cutting-edge innovations.

"As we continue to navigate the challenges of modern life, it is essential to return to the roots of holistic health. At Tulåh, we are committed to bringing ancient wisdom, such as Ayurveda, into the fold of modern wellness practices, creating a balanced and sustainable approach to health that will impact future generations," he said.

Kottikollon also emphasized Tulåh’s mission to create a sustainable wellness ecosystem that promotes balance across body, mind, and spirit, while addressing modern health challenges. "By integrating ancient healing systems with the latest advancements in wellness technologies, we can create a paradigm that not only addresses physical health but nurtures mental and emotional well-being," he added.

Leander Paes, tennis legend, shared his insights into the critical role of sports in holistic health. He discussed how physical and mental discipline in sports closely mirrors ancient wellness principles like Ayurveda, particularly in areas such as recovery, endurance, and mental clarity. Paes noted, "The physical and mental discipline required in sports aligns deeply with the philosophies of ancient healing systems. Incorporating Ayurveda into our routines can offer athletes and individuals alike the tools for recovery, mental clarity, and overall well-being. Sports are a platform to inspire others to adopt balanced, healthy lifestyles."

Suhel Seth, cultural and leadership expert, explored the societal impact of leadership in promoting a culture of holistic health. He discussed how modern leaders can leverage cultural narratives to preserve and propagate ancient wellness traditions, while also creating communities that prioritize mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Seth pointed out that leaders have the power to drive significant societal change by advocating for wellness and integrating ancient practices into contemporary lifestyles.

This august gathering of 100 prominent leaders from business, policy, and diplomacy, representing both India and the UAE, featured insightful keynote addresses by H.H. Brahmavihari Swami of BAPS, H.E. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, and Mr. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum. The event provided delegates with an invaluable opportunity to engage with key figures from a range of sectors, further strengthening the collaboration between the two nations.

“The event underscored the vital role of collaboration between leaders in health, sports, and culture to create a sustainable and balanced future for well-being. By bringing together experts from diverse fields, Harmony in Health highlighted the importance of integrating ancient wisdom with modern science to address the evolving health challenges of the 21st century. This collaboration between Tulåh and IGF Middle East & Africa represents a significant milestone in fostering global conversations around holistic well-being,” concluded Mr Kottikollon.

About Tulåh Clinical Wellness

Tulåh Clinical Wellness is a transformative haven inspired by the ancient Sanskrit ethos of balance, offering a sanctuary where nature, tradition, heritage and innovation unite to realign mind, body, and soul. With a foundation in scientific rigor, we integrate clinical wellness with holistic well-being, blending modern and traditional medicine to demonstrate tangible clinical outcomes. As the first clinical luxury wellness retreat in the world, tulåh offers a harmony of Ayurvedic practices, contemporary medical treatments and state-of-the-art technology.

Our journey with our guests transcends conventional wellness to cultivate a lifestyle of optimal health and well-being. Welcome to Tulåh Clinical Wellness – embark on an extraordinary journey with us.

Discover more about Tulåh Clinical Wellness by visiting the website www.Tulåh.life

About UIBC-UC

The UAE India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) is the Official Joint Chamber, established under the patronage of India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. UIBC-UC aims to foster innovative economic collaboration between the two nations.

UIBC-UC was inaugurated on February 18, 2023, aligning with the first anniversary of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The Council, launched by UAE’s Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, in the presence of Ambassador of India to the UAE, Mr. Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, seeks to amplify CEPA's influence.

Committed to ushering in a new era of collaboration, UIBC-UC leverages its unparalleled network of 18 Founding Members representing leading Indian and Emirati business organizations. This consortium manages assets exceeding USD 1 trillion, positioning it at the forefront of fostering dynamic partnerships that shape the economic future of both nations.

Building on a rich history of economic ties, UIBC-UC identifies strategic projects that businesses in both countries can undertake. This includes investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, hybrid renewable energy, IT, tourism infrastructure, and shipping, enabling Indian businesses to use the UAE as a base for global expansion.

UIBC-UC has played a pivotal role in significant projects like Emaar's Rs 500 crore FDI project in Srinagar, Bharat Mart, and The India Hospital. The Council also influences policy development between India and the UAE, offering members access to high-level delegations and key figures. Additionally, UIBC-UC facilitates involvement in marquee events, provides platforms for exchanging insights and best practices, fosters business networking, and advocates for policies supporting member interests.

Ultimately, UIBC-UC envisions playing a vital role in assisting both governments to realize CEPA's objectives of elevating bilateral non-oil trade to USD 100 billion and securing USD 75 billion in investments from the UAE to India by 2030.

