Dubai, UAE: Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the fourth edition of the Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert Festival, held at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. Organised by Dubai Culture, the event aims to develop the local film industry while providing a platform for established and emerging filmmakers to present their visions and works to audiences. This visit underscores the Authority’s commitment to supporting local talent and encouraging skill development, which aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. This year’s edition showcases over 80 narrative films complemented by musical performances, interactive workshops, and panels featuring distinguished directors and cinema experts.

Badri toured the festival, which runs until 12 January under the theme ‘Where Stories Come To Life’ and viewed murals and installations created by artists Ghaleb Hawila, Abdulla Lutfi, and Mikhail Antykov, as well as AI-powered art displays. The tour also included visits to pavilions hosting workshops and interactive activities, highlighting programmes designed for filmmakers, families, and children.

During her visit, Badri engaged with various participants, directors, and filmmakers, commending the diversity of the productions. She noted how their work reflects the richness of Dubai’s art scene and contributes to the city’s vision of establishing a strong cultural imprint on the international stage. She emphasised Dubai Culture’s dedication to nurturing and empowering local talent, fostering a sustainable creative environment to support growth and innovation.

The event features performances by prominent artists, including Saif Al Ali, Alya Alshamsi, Jaber Al Maazmi, Naser Amir, Humaid Al Aleeli, and Mariam Al Shamsi. Attendees can also enjoy live music reflecting the nation’s heritage.

Food enthusiasts can savour a diverse menu of Emirati and international cuisines from renowned brands. Highlights include Presto, founded by Chef Maitha, serving locally-inspired dishes and comforting winter treats; PDL Coffee Co. and Grain Cafe for coffee lovers; Machu Picchu, a Peruvian restaurant combining traditional flavours with contemporary techniques; and Estkanah Chai, known for Emirati tea and signature dishes. Additional dining options include GatherOn, a street food brand, and Aptitude, known for its wholesome culinary offerings. Visitors can also enjoy food trucks serving favourites like lugaimat and rigag alongside cinema classics such as popcorn and nachos. Chef Hanan also offered several traditional Emirati food and catered the VIP gala dinner.

The festival is held in collaboration with an extensive list of partners, including Dubai Mounted Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, The Climate Tribe, Lina Kattan, Emirates Airlines, Zayed University, Sandooq Al Watan, Emirates Photography Society, Maraya, Freej, Ferjan Dubai, and Immersee.