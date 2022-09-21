DUBAI: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced leading global trade fair, Gulfood Manufacturing, will take place from 8-10 November 2022. Showcasing new global products, solutions and technologies across the food and beverage value chain, this year’s edition is set to be 40% larger than the previous years’, with 25% of exhibitors new to the show. A steep growth trajectory that further demonstrates Dubai’s global market attraction and the overall competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector and its business ecosystem, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300Bn.

The event will bring together the F&B manufacturing industry across sectors in processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions and control & automation; in a single food ecosystem with an agenda that will shape the future of the manufacturing industry - amplifying the opportunity created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and building upon and supporting the transformation of the country's industrial sector into a global manufacturing hub, in line with the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ vision.

Over the three days of the event, Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 will examine themes of Sustainability, and advanced Technology adoption; Nutrition and Efficiency evolution, and stimulating Innovation, in order to help organisations reduce costs, grow and transform. The biggest challenges in global food production will also be addressed, rising food prices principal among them. With food prices having risen by nearly 14% this year in emerging markets and by over 7% in advanced economies[1], inflation - and the repercussions for the world’s poorest - will be a key focus area for conversations this year.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, “Through Gulfood Manufacturing, we will unveil the next era in the evolution of the F&B manufacturing industry. From addressing global food challenges, to discussing the ESG wave that is transforming food systems, and together exploring the huge opportunities presented by innovation – particularly in the tech space - our aim is to create lasting positive impact on the industry and take it to new heights, further cementing the UAE's reputation as a global destination for leading future industries”.

LEADING THE FUTURE OF FOOD PRODUCTION

The event aims to create a more sustainable, resilient, agile and efficient industry for the future, bringing global experts, decision-makers and thought leaders together for insightful and inspiring sessions, to share ideas on the advancement of the industry. A key feature this year includes the Food Tech Summit where over 100 of the industry's most dynamic and engaging speakers will convene to discuss an issue-driven agenda ranging from food engineering innovations, factories of the future, web 3.0 applications in food, emerging markets, food safety, circular ecosystems, sustainability-linked finance models, and much more.

POWERFUL LINE-UP OF GLOBAL SPEAKERS

Visitors will have the chance to hear first-hand from industry leaders, regulatory and policy makers, financial institutions, geo-political and risk advisors, investors and research & development specialists. Dr Aman Puri, Consulate General of India, Dubai; Ahmad Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World, UAE Region; Amadou Diallo, Chief Executive Officer Middle East & Africa, DHL Global Forwarding and Kebour Ghenna, Executive Director of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry are among the names slated to speak at the Food Tech Summit.

A PLATFORM TO DO BUSINESS AND NETWORK

Gulfood Manufacturing continues to garner interest from top global food production players, with exhibition stand space having sold out for this year already. From the ingredients sector alone, 95% of the world’s top ingredients brands have confirmed participation for the 2022 edition, including Wilmar (Gulfood Manufacturing 2022 Platinum Sponsor), Givaudan, Cargill, and International Flavors & Fragrances. Furthermore, from the processing and packaging sector, Riekermann, Tetrapak, Siemens, GEA, SIG and Krones will also be participating. This year’s edition will see the biggest representation in recent years from Europe, with countries like Switzerland and Portugal returning to the event in full force.

“Leading our industry in sustainability with our people, products and solutions, we are setting new industry standards in packaging. We are very excited to take part in Gulfood Manufacturing again this year with a stand showcasing our latest innovations and value-added solutions. Gulfood Manufacturing’s exhibition is the most important forum where industry leaders come together to discuss the latest trends and developments in the food and beverage industry and what they mean for the sector. We are thrilled to take part in the discussion on what the future of packaging is going to be and how we are shaping it today.” Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager, SIG Middle East and Africa.

The event will create a platform for the largest companies in the food industry to present their products, services, and solutions to influential buyers from across the globe, creating multiple opportunities to network and do business. This year will be no exception as participants have the opportunity to build new professional relationships, strengthen existing ones, and execute high-value deals.

GLOBAL PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

The overseas events company of Dubai World Trade Centre, Kaoun International recently announced, in a JV partnership with dmg events, the development of an international portfolio in the food and hospitality sectors outside of the UAE. The collective vision and focus being to develop new markets and providing the global food & beverage community with access to emerging growth markets.

In its first international market expansion, the inaugural Saudi Food & Beverage Show and The Saudi Food Manufacturing Show will be held in Riyadh, from 20 - 22 June 2023. The inaugural event will be affiliated to Gulfood Global, the world’s largest go-to event brand trusted by the global F&B industry.

For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Manufacturing.

[1] https://www.voanews.com/a/day-by-day-trade-bans-inflation-send-food-prices-soaring-/6670781.html