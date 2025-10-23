Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, hosted the grand inauguration of the 19th Annual Inter-School Medical, Science, Arts & Humanities Exhibition and Contest (MASE 2025) —one of the largest inter-school events in the UAE’s academic calendar. This year’s edition witnessed a record participation of 125 schools across the UAE, drawing over 10,000 students, teachers, and visitors to the vibrant GMU campus.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, who served as the Chief Guest, and senior officials from the Thumbay Group and GMU’s various colleges.Addressing the gathering, Prof. Manda Venkatramana commended the creativity and enthusiasm of young participants, stating,

“MASE reflects our belief that education must ignite curiosity and innovation. Every year, this platform showcases how the next generation is thinking critically about science, art, and humanity — and that’s what the future of learning should look like.”

Since its inception by idea by our Founder Dr. Thumbay Moideen, nearly two decades ago, MASE has become a flagship event for school students to explore real-world applications of science, medicine, and the arts. The 2025 edition featured interactive projects, live experiments, digital art showcases, health awareness campaigns, and robotics challenges, encouraging students to blend creativity with scientific thinking.

GMU’s specialized colleges — including Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Nursing, and AI in Health Informatics — also hosted hands-on workshops and demonstrations, offering students a glimpse into modern healthcare education.

The event was supported by teachers, mentors, and parents who joined the exhibition to encourage young minds. Schools competed across multiple categories, with prizes awarded for Best Scientific Innovation, Health Awareness Campaign, Creative Art Display, and Social Impact Projects.

“MASE is more than a contest — it’s an ecosystem where curiosity meets purpose. Gulf Medical University has always aimed to inspire young minds to think beyond classrooms, to become future changemakers in healthcare and society.”

The Medical, Science, Arts Exhibition (MASE), organized annually by Gulf Medical University, promotes experiential learning and encourages inter-school collaboration. Over the years, it has grown into a national-level platform recognized for fostering innovation, interdisciplinary thinking, and community engagement among UAE students.

Gulf Medical University,is one of the region’s leading private medical universities, renowned for its diverse academic programs, cutting-edge research, and state-of-the-art facilities at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. GMU continues to shape the next generation of healthcare leaders from over 111 nationalities, living up to its motto— “Where the World Comes to Learn.” Admissions are open for the Spring 2026 Intake please visit www.gmu.ac.ae