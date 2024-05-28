Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently hosted its cabin crew open day, which attracted a large number of aspiring Bahrainis eager to join the airline’s esteemed cabin crew team. The event underscored Gulf Air’s commitment to nurturing the national workforce and promoting the Kingdom's rich heritage, culture, and values on a global stage. In attendance were Gulf Air Group’s Human Resources Department and Gulf Air’s Senior Management Team.

“We are proud to see such high interest from Bahrainis”, said Suhaila Al-Sadiq, Chief People Officer, Gulf Air Group (GFG). “It is encouraging to witness the enthusiasm of individuals who aspire to represent our nation on a global stage. Being a part of Gulf Air not only allows them to connect with people from all over the world, but it also helps maintain a strong sense of national pride and identity.”

Added, “Gulf Air is proud and deeply committed to developing Bahrain’s aviation workforce while providing its cabin crew with industry-leading perks and benefits in addition to their professional development.”

Candidates were welcomed to the Gulf Air Cabin Crew Open Day with an inspiring opening speech by the Gulf Air Group Human Resources department, highlighting the unique opportunities that come with being part of the Kingdom’s national carrier. The event also featured a Q&A session and networking opportunities with Gulf Air cabin crew, offering candidates a deeper understanding of the comprehensive training they will undergo. Registered candidates demonstrated great excitement about the prospect of working for the Kingdom’s national carrier alongside a dynamic and diverse group of professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service to passengers.

