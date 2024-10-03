In Partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar.

Doha, Qatar: The GSMA has officially opened registration for the highly anticipated GSMA M360 MENA 2024, to be held for the first time in Doha, Qatar, under the patronage and esteemed attendance of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar. Hosted by Ooredoo, the event will take place on 18-19 November 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. To secure their place, attendees can register to attend here.

M360 MENA will bring together C-suite executives, policymakers, and technology leaders for two days of in-depth discussions and debates, focusing on the transformative impact of mobile technology on economies and societies across the MENA region.

This year's agenda will emphasise industry-wide collaboration, with a focus on initiatives like the GSMA Open Gateway. The event will also explore how innovations in AI, 5G, and digital infrastructure are reshaping business models and driving digital inclusion. Confirmed speakers include Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo; and Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar.

His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology said: “Digital transformation is vital to Qatar’s development strategy. With mobile advancements and regional collaboration, we aim to build a resilient digital infrastructure that drives sustainable growth and enhances the quality of life for our citizens. M360 MENA is a crucial platform to exchange insights, form digital partnerships, and accelerate innovative technology adoption.”

GSMA’s Director General, Mats Granryd, said: “Hosting M360 MENA for the first time in Doha marks a significant milestone for the region. This event will showcase the transformative power of mobile technology across industries, highlighting innovations in AI, 5G, and digital infrastructure. We invite everyone to engage, explore, and witness firsthand how connectivity is shaping the future for the MENA region.”

Ooredoo Qatar’s Chief Executive Officer, Sh. Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, said: “We are honoured to host GSMA M360 MENA in Doha for the first time. This event is a powerful testament to the region’s role as a global digital hub and aligns perfectly with Ooredoo’s commitment to fostering innovation, advancing digital infrastructure, and driving digital inclusion. We look forward to welcoming industry leaders from across the globe and showcasing the transformative potential of AI, 5G, and next-generation technologies.”

Driving digital partnerships – a dynamic agenda for growth

The MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region has become a global hub for digital innovation, with a digital economy predicted to rise from $180 billion to $780 billion by 2030. M360 MENA’s packed agenda will begin with a high-profile Opening Ceremony featuring Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai; GSMA's Head of MENA, Jawad Abbassi; and Ooredoo's Group CEO, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo.

The first keynote will be a key moment of the event, with H.E. the MCIT Minister Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, delivering his opening speech, followed by GSMA Director General Mats Granryd and Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani discussing the transformative power of 5G, AI, and the API economy in shaping the region's digital future.

Over two inspirational days, M360 MENA will highlight major partnerships that are accelerating digital transformation across industries. Innovative leaders like Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO of Power International Holding; Sergey Nazarenko, CEO of Tele2 Kazakhstan; Mohamed-Slim Alouini, Distinguished Professor at KAUST; Erol Ozguner, CIO of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality; Lara Dewar, GSMA’s Chief Marketing Officer, and Andrew Dunnett, SVP of Sustainability and ESG at e&, will share their insights on the future of tech.

Keynotes and sessions across the two days will spotlight collaborations driving digitisation across industries, featuring speakers including the e&’s Senior Vice President of Sustainability and ESG, Andrew Dunnett; GSMA’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lara Dewar; Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Chief Information Officer, Erol Ozguner; International Holding’s Chief Executive Officer, Mikhail Gerchuk; KAUST’s Distinguished Professor, Mohamed-Slim Alouini; Tele2 Kazakhstan’s Chief Executive Officer, Sergey Nazarenko and, with more speakers to come.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with leading global exhibitors like China Mobile, Comarch, iHorizons, and Protei, who will showcase cutting-edge solutions that are reshaping industries. Presented by the GSMA, M360 is a series of global events that unify the regional mobile ecosystem. The events aim to discover, develop and deliver innovation that serves as the foundation for positive business environments and societal change.