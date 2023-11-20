The first-of-its-kind event takes place at Yas Marina Circuit on February 24th - 25th

Tickets on sale now, with prices starting from just AED 60

To be in with a chance of winning this special prize, guests must purchase a ticket during allocated 100-hour window starting today

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Gastronomy enthusiasts can win a Meet & Greet opportunity with legendary American TV host Steve Harvey at the world’s first-ever Open Fire Food Festival, taking place in Abu Dhabi on February 24th-25th 2024.

To mark the 100-day countdown to the inaugural Festival, a competition will run for 100 hours, during which time anybody who purchases a ticket will be automatically entered into a draw to meet Harvey, who will be hosting the event.

Presented by MELT Middle East, a joint venture between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, the event promises to elevate Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene as a host of talented chefs prepare mouth-watering grilled delicacies at Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit.

In order to be entered into the competition, simply purchase a ticket for the event between Monday 20th November at 11am GST and Friday 24th November at 5am GST, after which entry to the competition will close and the winner will be contacted on Friday 1st December.

Oweis Zahran, Managing Partner at MELT Middle East, said: “With 100 days to go until we bring the world’s first Open Fire Food Festival to Abu Dhabi, we want to give some of those people attending an opportunity to meet Steve Harvey, the host of this special and unique event.

“Steve is a huge personality and a man with many strings to his bow. As well as being a talented presenter, he is also firmly established as a producer, actor and comedian, while being extremely passionate about open-flame cooking.

“With less than 100 days to go until the Open Fire Food Festival, the excitement is really starting to build and this fantastic competition, in which people only have a small window to enter, undoubtedly adds to the anticipation surrounding the event.”

Featuring cooking workshops, competitions, panel discussions and musical performances, the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey is set to bring attendees on a journey celebrating the culinary traditions of many cultures from around the world. This ground-breaking event marks a significant step in the UAE’s culinary history with the two-day Festival showcasing the artistry and skill behind open-flame cooking.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a range of packages available, starting at AED 60 for standard entry and AED 180 for VIP. Weekend passes can also be purchased.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.openfirefoodfestival.com/

About MELT Middle East

MELT Middle East is an international events company specializing in creating unique brand experiences and original IP festivals. Established through a strategic collaboration between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, MELTs primary mission revolves around uniting Western and Eastern Business Cultures.

About Open Fire Food Festival

The Open Fire Food Festival Abu Dhabi is a sizzling celebration of culinary artistry and flavors, set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Island's iconic Abu Dhabi Hill. Hosted by the renowned Steve Harvey, the festival brings together top chefs, pitmasters, and BBQ enthusiasts to showcase their skills and passion for open flame cooking.