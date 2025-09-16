Global Infrastructure Forum convened high-level industry leaders, with discussions on sustainable giga projects, local capability development and regional connectivity

Saudi Electricity Company signed two strategic MoUs, while Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center formalized five MoUs, supporting infrastructure development

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Inaugurated by His Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, the first day of Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo opened to strong momentum, a busy exhibition floor and a series of strategic MoUs at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Engr. Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, alongside other government leaders from the Kingdom, as well as Matt Denton, President, dmg events, accompanied by senior representatives from the organizer’s team.

During the opening address at Global Infrastructure Expo, Engr. Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO of the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, said: “Riyadh’s infrastructure journey shows that what was once imagination has become the foundation of modern life. Through coordination of more than 7,200 projects and the launch of unified codes and digital platforms, we are building an ecosystem that ensures efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Global Infrastructure Forum enables us to accelerate this progress and prepare our city to welcome the world for events such as Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.”

On the sidelines of the Global Infrastructure Forum, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center hosted the Infrastructure Awards where prominent brands, including National Water Company, Alasas Alareed, Al-Sabq Al-Arabi Trading, Al Rosan Company and Prime Gate won accolades. Additionally, the Highest Rated in the Scientific Research and Innovation Track in the Field of Infrastructure category recognized three winners, with the first place being awarded to Sulaiman Mohammed Al Jebreen, followed by Hussein Nasser Shaman and Wardah Ali AlShahrani in second and third place, respectively.

During the forum, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center also signed five MoUs with the Ministry of Environment, Water & Agriculture, Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), Tahakom, King Salman International Airport and Hudhud Maps.

Infrastructure leaders call for strengthening Saudi Arabia-made capabilities

One of the opening panels at the forum explored the role of giga projects in creating economic value while embedding Saudi Arabia-made capabilities into their delivery. Key speakers, including Engr Fahad Suliman Albadah, CEO, Riyadh Infrastructure Project Center; Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed AlKhenizan, Executive Vice President for Distribution and Customer Services, Saudi Electricity Company; and Mohammad Albuty, CEO, National Housing Company (NHC), highlighted the importance of leveraging local industries and policies to ensure that long-term investments build domestic capacity. Another session on integrated infrastructure planning featured HE Engr Khaled Al-Arik, Executive Vice President of Planning and Project Management, Expenditure Efficiency & Projects Authority; Bader Muhammed Altamimi, Vice President of Planning, Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center; and Eng. Tareq bin Ziyad Al Shami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services for Road Operation and Maintenance, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services. The panellists agreed that smoother coordination between authorities, better planning tools and increased data sharing are essential to reducing duplication and inefficiencies in project delivery.

Exhibitors present future-ready infrastructure and green innovations

Complementing the forum’s high-level discussions, the exhibition floor included a diverse range of solutions driving infrastructure delivery in Saudi Arabia. FEDS Drone-powered Solutions demonstrated the use of drones for surveys and inspections to improve efficiency and safety on-site. Rashmi Metaliks Limited presented technologies supporting resilient water infrastructure, while SyncMeister highlighted tools enabling greater digital connectivity. T. Nagadi Group of Factories introduced construction systems and building materials designed for the Kingdom’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

Strategic MoUs drive business collaboration

Building on these innovative and sustainable showcases, Saudi Electricity Company, through its subsidiary Power Development Company (PDC), signed two MoUs on Day 1 of the event with Drees & Sommer and Sudlows Arabia. The agreements cover cooperation on data centre development, power infrastructure and digital monitoring projects across Saudi Arabia. Areas of collaboration include conceptual and detailed design, scope of work development, AI-integrated systems and environmental risk assessments, alongside support during bidding, commissioning and quality supervision. These partnerships reinforce PDC’s role in advancing digital infrastructure and accelerating Saudi Arabia’s transformation in line with Vision 2030.

Commenting on Day 1, Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “Day 1 of Global Infrastructure Expo and Smart Cities Saudi Expo has shown the strength of demand in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and urban development sectors. From the opening ceremony to the MoUs signed at the show floor and the depth of discussions at the Global Infrastructure Forum, the energy across the exhibition floor reflected the scale of opportunity in the Kingdom.”

“Over the next two days, Smart Cities Saudi Summit, Infra360 and Smart Cities 360 will spotlight smart cities and technical infrastructure insights. Together with the continued activity on the show floor, these programmes will provide an important platform for knowledge exchange, business partnerships, and strategies that will help define the future of Saudi Arabia’s built environment.”

For more information, please contact

Ranju Warrier, Head of Communications – Construction, dmg events

ranjuwarrier@dmgevents.com

Khushie Mallya, PR Executive – Construction, dmg events

khushiemallya@dmgevents.com

About Global Infrastructure Expo

Global Infrastructure Expo (formerly Saudi Infrastructure Expo) is the only event covering the full spectrum of infrastructure innovation and growth in the region. Focusing on three key industry pillars, transportation, utilities and smart technology, Global Infrastructure Expo takes place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre from 15 – 17 September 2025.

Co-located with the infrastructure exhibitions’ series, Smart Cities Saudi Expo is poised to complement the nation's urban development strategies by showcasing innovative and intelligent solutions for smart city development.

The events together encompass the entire spectrum of products, services and technology within the infrastructure and smart cities sectors, ensuring convenient access for key buyers attending the event.

For more information, visit: www.globalinfrastructureexpo.com and www.smartcitiessaudiexpo.com

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our mission is to accelerate business by connecting the right communities, driving growth, innovation and progress across industries. With a global footprint spanning more than 25 countries and over 115 large-scale events annually, dmg events is a trusted global leader in the industry. Attracting more than 650,000 professionals and delegates each year, we deliver world-class events across multiple sectors, including construction, hospitality, interiors, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation.

With 13 offices worldwide, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India, dmg events maintains a local presence to better serve our customers and build stronger relationships. Our continued growth is a testament to our ability to geo-adapt strong brands, form mutually beneficial partnerships and align our events with market demands. Flagship events like Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show are industry-defining events that drive transformation. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).