GNTO, along with nine partners, showcased Germany’s diverse tourism offerings for GCC travellers, emphasising amenities such as Arabic-speaking staff and Khaleeji chefs.

Dubai, UAE – The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) successfully concluded its five-day GCC roadshow at the German Ambassador's residence in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of a productive journey across the region.

The purpose of the roadshow was to foster relationships and gain insights with local tourism professionals and media partners in the Gulf. Starting on October 29 at the private residence of the German Consul General, Her Excellency Dr Eltje Aderhold, in Jeddah, it was followed by a visit to Riyadh and the private residence of the German Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Michael Kindsgrab. The roadshow then moved to Kuwait City at the private residence of the German Ambassador, His Excellency Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, followed by a stop in Doha in the presence of the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Doha, Mr. Thomas Triller. The roadshow concluded its journey November 2 at the residence of the German Ambassador, His Excellency Alexander Schönfelder, in Abu Dhabi.

Yamina Sofo, Director of Marketing & Sales Office Gulf Countries at the GNTO, expressed her enthusiasm about the roadshow's impact: “The GCC roadshow was an incredible experience for us. It enabled us to expand our network and explore promising opportunities in these major cities. We not only raised awareness about Germany among the local travel trade, but also diversified our campaign offerings, sharing valuable knowledge with market experts.”

During the roadshow, Munich Tourism, as one of the attending partners, highlighted its hospitality offerings for GCC travellers, emphasising amenities such as Arabic-speaking staff and Khaleeji chefs during the summer season. It showcased the upcoming events such as UEFA Euro 2024 taking place in 10 German Cities 14 June – 14 July 2024 and the European Handball Championship matches in January, along with the diverse offerings ranging from culture and nature to accommodations and dining experiences, ensuring a plethora of attractions for visitors.

Further, GNTO also highlighted its ongoing campaigns such as the revamped 'Simply Feel Good' initiative, which focuses on sustainable travel practices, along with other campaigns such as 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Historic.Modern.Germany and Embrace German Nature.

The below nine partners were in attendance during the roadshow, engaging with 360 of trade professionals and more than 60 media representatives that enabled around 900 meetings.

Outletcity Metzingen Hommage Luxury Hotels Collection Steigenberger Hotels House of 1000 Clocks Meiser Design Hotel visitBerlin - Berlin Tourismus & Kongress GmbH Lufthansa German Airlines Munich Tourist Office – München Tourismus Rail Europe

For more information on Germany and its offerings, visit: https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Developing evidence-based action plans on the basis of targeted market research and ongoing analysis of market-specific customer demand (Sinus milieus).

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation:

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

