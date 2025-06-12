A new partnership between Africa’s Eden and Fair Trade Tourism (FTT) aims to drive sustainable and inclusive tourism throughout Southern Africa. By joining forces, the two organisations plan to strengthen responsible travel practices that benefit communities and the environment alike.

This collaboration builds on FTT’s recent agreement with SATSA, reflecting a unified push within the region’s tourism sector to uphold ethical standards across all stages of the travel experience.

Together, Africa’s Eden and FTT will focus on initiatives such as educational webinars, shared resources, and promoting responsible tourism certifications. The partnership is designed to empower operators with tools and opportunities to foster social justice, environmental responsibility, and authentic tourism offerings.

Commitment to ethical and responsible tourism

"Our collaboration with Fair Trade Tourism builds on the momentum of our broader network’s commitment to ethical tourism," says Jillian Blackbeard, CEO of Africa’s Eden. "This partnership gives our members access to practical support and a community of like-minded businesses working towards a more equitable future for tourism in Africa."

Grace Stead, general manager of FTT, adds: "We’re excited to deepen our engagement in Southern Africa through this partnership with Africa’s Eden. Together, we can amplify the impact of responsible tourism, support businesses of all sizes, and celebrate those already leading the way."

This partnership marks another important step toward aligning tourism growth with sustainability goals, national frameworks, and the evolving expectations of global travellers.

