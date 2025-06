Arab Finance: Egyptian Resorts Company saw a block trading deal valued at EGP 38.753 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on June 11th.

The EGX highlighted that the transaction was implemented on 4.559 million shares.

In 2024, Egyptian Resorts turned profitable at EGP 186.751 million, against consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 81.586 million in 2023.