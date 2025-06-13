Muscat: The longest tourist walkway in Nakhal, located in South Al Batinah Governorate, was unveiled.

This walkway will connect the historic Nakhal Fort to Ain Al Thawarah Park, covering a distance of 3 kilometers, passing through several springs, aflaj (traditional irrigation systems), and agricultural villages adjacent to Wadi Nakhal, adding aesthetic value to the region.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh Al Busaidi, the Wali of Nakhal, emphasised that the project aims to enhance tourism in the area, showcasing the natural and historical landmarks of the villages and fields along the walkway route.

