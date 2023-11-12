Abu Dhabi – The conference at this year’s Global Media Congress, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will feature a stellar array of distinguished speakers, panellists and moderators from across government, media, academic and industry sectors.

With the theme of ‘Shaping the future of the media industry’, the Global Media Congress takes place from 14-16 November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. Through a packed and extensive programme of keynote speeches and open floor sessions, the conference promises to deliver a diverse range of original insights on key themes affecting the media sector.

Senior UAE government leaders scheduled to speak include H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, UAE, who will deliver the Inaugural Speech, and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE, who will also give a keynote address. Through the conference’s engaging and informative ‘fireside’ chat format, attendees will be able to benefit from discussions led by H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyān, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, and H.E Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in the UAE.

Organized by Capital Events part of ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Second Edition of the Global Media Congress offers a critical platform for speakers to address leaders, business executives and professionals congregating from all over the world.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for the Global Media Congress, said: “The diversity and importance of core media subjects under discussion at Global Media Congress testifies to the quality of this event as one of the leading gatherings in its sector. We are delighted to host an excellent programme of high-level speakers at the conference who will help attendees to better understand the rapid evolution of the media sector and the opportunities that are available for current and emerging professionals.”

With sustainability being one of the key focus areas of this year’s edition, a much-anticipated session on 'Content Production in the Era of Sustainability' will feature a fireside chats with Laura Nix, an Oscar-Nominated and Peabody Award-Winning Director, who is based in the USA.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This year’s Second Edition of Global Media Congress will feature a world-class line-up of speakers discussing essential topics related to the future of the media. Drawing on the expertise of leaders from across the government and private sectors, the conference at the Global Media Congress will further consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in hosting international events that set the business agenda.”

In the context of another key conference focus area of innovation and the latest technologies in media, Professor Charlie Beckett, Professor of Practice and Director of Polis at the London School of Economics in the UK, will give a keynote presentation on the Polis/LSE Journalism AI project.