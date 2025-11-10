Dubai, UAE: Over the past eight years, the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) has become a cornerstone of the annual Knowledge Summit, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Evolving beyond its original role as a measurement tool, the GKI now serves as a global platform for monitoring knowledge development at regional and international levels and shaping the vision for the future.

With Knowledge Summit 2025 set to take place on 19 and 20 November in Dubai under the theme 'Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities,' the GKI once again underscores its pivotal role as a key initiative in building a comprehensive global knowledge base. It remains instrumental in advancing the principles of sustainable development and guiding national strategies to prioritize human capital in the pursuit of progress.

From a Measurement Project to a Global Foresight Tool

The GKI offers a comprehensive and reliable framework for evaluating countries’ performance across seven critical sectors, including pre-university education, technical and vocational education and training, higher education, research, development, and innovation, information and communications technology, the economy, and the enabling environment. Since its launch in 2017, the GKI has become a globally recognized benchmark for policymakers, moving beyond simple data collection to provide forward-looking, insightful analysis that links knowledge to human development and assesses nations’ readiness to shift toward sustainable and innovation-driven economies.

Data Revealing Global Transformations

The 2024 edition of the GKI covered 141 countries, representing nearly three-quarters of the world’s nations, which is eight more than the previous edition. This expansion further establishes it as a comprehensive tool for assessing countries’ readiness to develop knowledge-based, sustainable economies.

The 2024 findings highlighted ongoing progress in knowledge development across several Arab nations. Globally, Sweden led the ranking with a score of 68.3, followed closely by Finland (68.2) and Switzerland (67.9), while the United States of America secured the seventh position.

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates retained its top position, ranking first in the Arab world and 26th globally with a score of 60.9. Qatar followed in 39th place with 55.5 points, while Saudi Arabia secured the 41st position with 54.8 points. Oman ranked fourth in the Arab region and 55th worldwide, and Lebanon, participating in the GKI for the first time, achieved fifth place regionally and 81st globally.

Advanced Methodology Promoting Transparency

The 2025 edition of the GKI, set to be launched at the upcoming Knowledge Summit, will cover 195 countries worldwide. The GKI has undergone a major overhaul, with significant enhancements to its framework and statistical methods. Key updates include refined weighting standards and the introduction of new indicators designed to evaluate future readiness in critical areas such as ICT, governance, environment, and social development. These improvements aim to provide more accurate and comprehensive data, empowering governments to design evidence-based development policies and formulate strategies grounded in internationally comparable and measurable benchmarks.

Knowledge as the Foundation of Sustainable Prosperity

The GKI represents one of the Knowledge Summit’s most notable accomplishments, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub for knowledge creation and exchange. It highlights the firm belief that knowledge is a foundational driver of economic and social progress and a catalyst for diversified sustainable development.

Returning for its 10th edition, the Knowledge Summit continues to reflect the shared vision of MBRF and UNDP to build human- and knowledge-driven economies. Central to this mission is the GKI, which serves as a key tool in strengthening knowledge markets and promoting societies that are innovative, resilient, and capable of adapting to rapid global change.

