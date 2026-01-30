RAS AL KHAIMAH: Global experts, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers across disciplines highlighted the need to integrate business management practices, entrepreneurship, and sustainable circular-economy principles at the 2nd International Conference on "Disrupting for Good: AI, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Circular Economy" (AIECE) hosted by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) on January 28 and 29, 2026.

The goal of the two-day conference was to explore how artificial intelligence, responsible entrepreneurship, and circular economy principles can shape a more sustainable and inclusive future through keynote speeches and masterclasses by international experts.

"AURAK is pleased to host this conference that addresses the intersection of three domains – AI, Entrepreneurship, and Circular Economy," said Prof. Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK. "The aim is to drive positive change, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance economic and social well-being by integrating AI, business management, entrepreneurship, and sustainable circular-economy practices."

Prof. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Associate Provost for Research and Sustainability, Dean of the School of Business at AURAK and Conference Chair, called for a shift from efficiency to ethics, from performance to purpose. "We propose Circular-by-Design Intelligence in which AI systems are trained not only on profit, but on regeneration; algorithms that recognize carbon, waste, and social cost as real data; and business models where growth is decoupled from depletion."

Among the keynote speakers, Prof. KC Santosh, Professor, Chair, and Director of the AI Lab at the University of South Dakota, USA, spoke on "Toward Carbon-Neutral Human AI" and provided insights into carbon footprints in large research institutions, including tech companies, and on building sustainable AI solutions and human ASI. He also touched on liquid neural networks and medical imaging tools.

Dr. Jasmina Locke, CEO of Integrated Development Solutions Group (IDSG), UNWTO Expert and Auditor, delivered a keynote titled "Accelerating Systems Change for Circular Growth in the Age of AI," highlighting how green talent demand is exceeding supply and stressing the need for reskilling and upskilling. She said: "In the next decade, we can expect to see millions of new jobs created globally, driven by new climate policies and commitments, especially in renewables and the environment. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that green energy infrastructure alone will need to fill 14m new roles around the world by 2030."

Another insightful keynote was delivered by Dr. Basil M. Hantash, Chairman, CEO and CSO of Escape Therapeutics, USA, a Serial Entrepreneur and Regenerative Medicine Pioneer, titled "Defusing the $346 Trillion Bomb: Why Innovation Is the Only Rational Exit from the Global Debt Abyss". He highlighted that the true essence of innovation lies not merely in technological advancement but in its capacity to lower business costs, reduce national debts, and enhance individual living standards.

The Masterclasses featured specially designed sessions for students on leadership trends and research commercialization. The conference featured 4 parallel tracks of peer-reviewed research presentations across AI, business, sustainability, and social impact; cross-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration opportunities; and publication pathways with Springer Nature.

The conference was organized in partnership with International Experts for Research Enrichment and Knowledge Exchange (IEREK). This international institution pioneers knowledge advancement and enhances research worldwide by organizing and managing conferences across various fields of knowledge, and by Majan University College from Oman, which co-hosted the conference.

Springer Nature, a leading academic publisher, supported the event. The conference proceedings will be indexed in Scopus, a renowned abstract and citation database, further enhancing the visibility and impact of the research presented.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

