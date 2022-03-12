Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare among its first members

AstraZeneca and partners and advisors announced the launch of the Accelerating Change Together (ACT) for Cancer Care, a global coalition which seeks to revolutionise how cancer is being diagnosed and treated for better patient outcomes and more resilient healthcare systems.

The announcement was made at a global cancer summit convened by AstraZeneca at Expo 2020 Dubai, bringing together the international cancer community to consider how to turn ‘curing cancer’ from an ambition into a reality and to drive reforms and innovations in oncology for the benefit of patients around the world.

Despite many recent advances, cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide.[1] The Middle East has one of the fastest-growing rates of cancer globally, putting enormous pressure on health systems.[2] The incidence of cancer in the UAE, for example, is expected to double in the next two decades.[3]

ACT for Cancer Care will galvanise health system changemakers, research pioneers and health innovators from the oncology community and beyond to advocate for more significant investments in screening and diagnostic tools.

“The speed and agility of the cancer community’s response to the pandemic makes me optimistic. Through partnership and innovation, we can stop one health crisis from fuelling another and optimise care for people living with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca.

“ACT for Cancer Care can help make this ambition a reality. By working with health system change makers, research pioneers and health innovators, the coalition will advocate for expanded access to screening programmes and help to recognize and remove barriers to innovative medicines around the world,” he added.

Treating cancer in its early stages gives people the best chance of favourable clinical outcomes. But access to screening programmes varies widely across the world and within countries. A multi-disciplinary approach is needed to remove barriers to early diagnosis and improve equity in cancer care.

Precision medicine can transform diagnosis and treatment, yet health systems are not equipped to keep pace with the introduction of new technologies.

To improve outcomes for people living with and affected by cancer, ACT partners will work together to support the early detection of cancer, the use of diagnostic tools and screening programmes, and to facilitate education around, and access to, precision medicine.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare announced its participation in the global coalition on Friday 11 March 2022. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is also supporting ACT in an advisory role, and Dr. Cary Adams, CEO of UICC joined the launch event today virtually.

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Operating Officer of G42 Healthcare, said: “G42 Healthcare is proud to be part of the Accelerating Change Together (ACT) for Cancer Care, a global coalition that supports early intervention, timely diagnosis and personalised care. With high incidences of cancer in the region, there is an urgent need for precision medicine to improve outcomes for all people living with and affected by the disease. At G42 Healthcare, we are working towards oncology precision therapies and look forward to such robust partnerships that help build sustainable healthcare solutions.”

Sameh El Fangary, Country President for GCC & Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said: “AstraZeneca is working to detect and diagnose cancer sooner and to develop and deliver novel therapies. Together with our partners, we remain resolute in our commitment to our goal of one day eliminating cancer as a cause of death.”

-Ends-

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company, is on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, by harnessing data and advanced medical technologies to unlock the potential of personalized and preventive care and transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem. We have built Biogenix Labs, UAE’s first COVID-19 accredited large-scale throughput laboratory, facilitated the 4Humanity clinical trials, the world’s first phase three trial for inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 with over 43,000 volunteers from 125+ nationalities across the pan-Arab region, established the region’s first dedicated contract research organization (IROS) for conducting clinical research with and for local populations, supported UAE’s healthcare authorities on the national vaccination implementation, conducted research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and built Omics Centre of Excellence, the region’s largest and most technologically advanced Omics facility that is the backbone for the Emirati Genome Program, the world’s most comprehensive population genomics initiative.

For further information on G42 Healthcare, visit https://www.g42healthcare.ai

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

