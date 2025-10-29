Travel experiences set to become more seamless

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The 4th edition of Global Airports Forum (GAF), to be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from December 16 to 17, will see over 50 new exhibitors including flag-carrier Saudia and global travel technology giant Amadeus, along with Airport Innovation Trail and Airport Innovation Hub making its debut.

Organized by Niche Ideas, with Matarat Holding, an arm of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), as its main sponsor, the largest dedicated airport B2B platform in the Kingdom will feature over 250 exhibitors from 100+ countries, along with over 10,000 participants over two days.

An unprecedented 1,000+ buyers will be coming from within the Arabian Peninsula’s largest country Saudi and the wider Middle East region. There will be 5,000+ pre-scheduled meetings during the Forum’s duration. Additionally, over 100 international speakers are attending the two co-located events: the Global Aviation Issues Conference (GAIC) and the Women in Aviation (WIA) General Assembly.

This edition will see four new features: Future GSE Display, Airport Innovation Hub, Airport Innovation Trail, and the Startups Hub. Additionally, there will be dedicated pavilions by various countries, including Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, with a special focus on game changing innovations for the airports industry.

Daksha Patel, Event Director at Niche Ideas, remarked: “With most of the world’s leading aviation industry players coming onboard, Global Airports Forum 2025 will be a power-packed edition that will display new technology and discuss issues that are of vital interest to the rapidly-expanding industry. It has been our endeavour to bring the best innovations and ideas to the show for our attendees and the number of new launches this year is a testimony to the global industry’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s vision to transform global air travel.”

The first-ever Airport Innovation Trail and Airport Innovation Hub will offer visitors a guided discovery experience, highlighting innovation-led solutions that drive aviation growth — from passenger experience and airport operations to sustainability, safety, security, and revenue generation. As part of the Trail, participating companies will showcase products and technologies that visitors can explore and interact with throughout the exhibition.

The participants, all along the journey, will be able to discover the awe-inspiring technologies featured at the B2B platform. It will be complemented by the Airport Innovation Hub that will showcase how the passenger journey is getting evolved through a slew of practical, forward-looking technology solutions. The Airport Innovation Hub, featuring five dedicated zones, will further highlight how airports are becoming more efficient, secure, sustainable, and passenger-focused through cutting-edge technologies. Each of the companies participating in the Airport Innovation Trail and Airport Innovation Hub will represent commitments to advancing airport efficiency, safety, and passenger experience.

Speaking about their participation in GAF 2025, Hasan Ezzeddine, Managing Partner at Bayanat Engineering, said this landmark platform brings together the innovators and leaders shaping the future of aviation. “We remain dedicated to advancing airport technologies and operational excellence. The event provides an opportunity to showcase our continued commitment to innovation, strengthen our collaborations with industry partners, and contribute to the sustainable growth of airport infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and across the region.”

Bandar Alsafari, Head of Business Development at Swissport Saudi Arabia, said the GAF has been a key platform for uniting aviation leaders shaping the future of airport operations. In Saudi Arabia, Swissport is a leading ground handling supplier, serving more than 50 percent of all foreign carriers and supporting the Kingdom’s aviation growth. “We continue to innovate and invest in solutions that enhance operational excellence and elevate service standards for our airline partners.”

TDC CEO Hassan Al Qahtani added that TDC believes innovation is not only about technology — it's about rethinking how one builds connections, efficiency, and sustainability into every airport project. “Our experience across Saudi Arabia's major airports has shown that real progress comes from collaboration and creative engineering. GAF-2025 offers a powerful platform to exchange these ideas and showcase how Saudi Arabia is setting new global benchmarks in aviation development.”

New exhibitors leading in their respective sectors, that are participating at this edition, include Saudia, the fast-expanding flag carrier of Saudi Arabia; Amadeus, the world’s leading provider of travel technology; Esnad Al Shabakah, a company that provides services for the aerospace and aviation sectors; EPG, a leading global provider of unified supply chain execution software; Tecnica Proyectos, a Spanish engineering consultancy in transport and clean energy domains; FlyNow Aviation, with its eCopters for air transport within metropolitan areas

and Saudi Arabia’s Branch of Ghafari Associates, a global architecture, engineering, and consulting firm.

GAF 2025 comes at a time when the landscape of the airport industry has been fast changing. Technologies like biometric screening, automated check-ins, and smart baggage handling are becoming standard. Airports are looking at adopting touchless technologies for enhanced passenger experience. As the infrastructure expansion remains a mismatch to handle increasing passenger and cargo traffic, airports are turning to digital solutions to optimize the use of existing infrastructure. Touchless technology including biometric boarding gates and self-service kiosks, is being harnessed to make every part of the travel experience smoother and enjoyable. Airports are acquiring digital tools to offer passengers a personalized and technologically advanced experience.

SITA, the world's leading IT provider for the air transport industry and a key sponsor at GAF 2025, in a megatrends report, says technology will significantly influence the travel landscape by 2033, as 97 percent of airline companies are planning a program to develop generative AI. In 71 percent of airports, advancements in AI, Machine Learning, and computer vision are being established. AI solutions have been implemented in 31 percent of airports, and in 36 percent of airports, implementation is expected by the end of 2026. Over 16 percent of airports are already using AI and ML for improved decision-making, with another 51 percent having plans to implement AI solutions by the end of 2026.

Airports Council International (ACI), who will also be exhibiting at Global Airports Forum for the first time this year, have said: “Airport innovation can be visionary and can help to solve a specific problem or take advantage of opportunities. Airports are committed to providing world-class customer service, and innovation plays an important role in meeting passengers’ needs and expectations.” It added that airports increasingly understand that a customer-centric, creative approach to operational and financial management is critical for success. To move beyond innovation as a mere buzzword and tap into its transformative potential, airports understand that it’s more than just technology – it’s a process centred on people that requires a culture shift and executive-level commitment.”