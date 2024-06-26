Cairo, Egypt – GIZ Egypt had the pleasure of organizing an event that brought together three of its esteemed projects – the Capacity Building through Urban Infrastructure Development (CBUID) Project, the National Solid Waste Management Program (NSWMP/EU Green) Project, and the Equal Opportunities and Social Development (EOSD) Project. The aim of this collaborative initiative was to shed light on the concept of “Just Urban Transition.” It sought to elevate the conversation and highlight the successes of the ongoing partnership between Egypt, Germany, and the European Union, with a strong focus on promoting resilience and inclusion in urban development.

The event was attended by Ambassador Christian Berger, the Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt and Mr. Mario Sander- Head of the Middle East Department at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The projects together showcased innovative solutions that support equal access to public services and facilities, strengthen urban resilience, and boost climate adaptations in city environments. It emphasized the importance of participatory urban development – promoting inclusive social growth, and enhancing urban climate resilience, particularly focusing on local efforts and resilient cities.

Furthermore, the event included a marketplace showcasing a variety of interconnected thematic stations, or market booths, aimed at creating a narrative around the key principles of the Just Urban Transition. The main themes of the marketplace included Access to Urban Facilities, Community Engagement and Participation, Social Inclusion and Economic Opportunities, the National Solid Waste Management Program/EU Green Project (NSWMP/EU Green) Circular Economy, and Inclusive Climate Resilience.

Respectively, a respected panel came together to discuss the potential for implementing a “Just Urban Transition” in Egypt, considering the unique socio-economic, cultural, and environmental aspects of the country. The conversation centered on how to customize the concept to fit local needs and develop strategies that prioritize local governance, community participation, and stakeholder collaboration. The panel also explored holistic approaches of social equity and climate resistance.

The panelists included esteemed individuals such as Dr. Dina Shehayeb, Founder and Program Director of Architecture and Urban Design at Nile University, Eng. Mervat Ahmed, Head of Urban Upgrading Unit -Alexandria Governorate, Shereen Raef, Interior Designer at CAPS / UD and Founder of Designability, Dr. Adel Fahmy, Environmental Building Materials and Vernacular Architecture Expert - Professor of Architecture - MSA University, and Salma El Lakany, Cofounder Very Nile Shop and Head of Community Development at Very Nile. The panel discussion was expertly moderated by Noha Salem, Advisor of Equal Opportunities and Social Development (EOSD) Project at GIZ Egypt.

Ambassador Christian Berger, the Head of the EU Delegation to Egypt, conveyed his joy and appreciation for the current period of urban innovation. He said: “The European Union is honored to collaborate with Egypt in its pursuit of lasting progress and sustainable urban development. We acknowledge the capacity of Egypt’s urban centers to drive economic advancement and societal enrichment. Our joint efforts are centered on cultivating inclusive and robust urban environments that prioritize the well-being of all residents, especially those in disadvantaged areas.”

Ambassador Berger continued: “Through enhancements in infrastructure, promotion of social integration, and cultivation of innovation, we aim to equip Egyptian cities to serve as exemplars of a more promising tomorrow where every individual thrives.”

Mr. Mario Sander- Head of the Middle East Department at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), said “The enduring and strong relationship between Germany and Egypt is characterized by mutual respect and cooperation. As Egypt holds a crucial role in promoting stability and growth in the region, our collaborations go beyond mere political connections. Together, we are dedicated to tackling important issues such as sustainable urban development.”

It is worth noting that the “Just Urban Transition” initiative has strategically aligned itself with the prestigious World Urban Forum 12, set to take place in Cairo this November, in order to enhance its influence and reach. By partnering with GIZ Egypt and leveraging their expertise, the initiative can showcase Egypt’s successful solutions to a global audience. Moreover, this collaborative effort, supported by the EU and Germany, empowers Egyptian cities to lead the way in sustainable and inclusive development, ultimately creating a more promising future for all.