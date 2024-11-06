Experts speaking at Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will discuss traditions and trends, with technology and sustainability products taking centre stage

Co-located exhibitions, Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will return from 12-14 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: The corporate gifting market in the Middle East will be highlighted at the upcoming edition of Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, where a panel discussion titled ‘The Art of Corporate Gifting: Middle Eastern Traditions and Trends’ will be held on the opening day of the exhibition.

Taking place at The Hub Forum, the discussion will explore the rich cultural nuances, historical significance, and contemporary trends shaping corporate gifting practices in the region. The session will also share insights on how businesses can navigate cultural etiquette, select appropriate and meaningful gifts, and leverage gifting as a strategic tool.

A recent report by 6W Research on the Gifting and Lifestyle Market in the Middle East and Africa projects that the segment will grow from USD 4.84 billion in 2023 to USD6.38 billion by 2030. The report attributes this significant growth to increased office space in the region and the rising popularity of gifts and innovative promotional items, including electronic gadgets, decorative accessories, and leather-finished goods.

Additionally, the cultural emphasis in the region on gifting in both personal and professional settings, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is further fuelling market demand.

“Gifting plays an important role in strengthening relationships in the region. Thoughtfulness in gift selection and reciprocity are critical aspects to keep in mind. Middle Eastern culture has been heavily influenced by food and perfume for centuries, and these two segments remain favoured options for people in this region”, said Chirantan Bhattacharya, Head - Category & Marketplace, Ferns N Petals UAE.

Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will showcase over 164 exhibitors, presenting the latest trends and unique gift ideas from 17 countries.

Sustainability and technology products will remain a focal point of the exhibition as companies increasingly prioritise environmental awareness.

The exhibition offers a variety of gifting options that align with sustainability goals, featuring items made from eco-friendly and recycled materials, as well as smart gadgets and products featuring sustainable designs.

“Irresponsible gifting that simply contributes to landfill waste is no longer acceptable. Gifts that are well-designed, align with the brand values of the client and can be used over a long period of time, provide the best ROI for the client,” said Biren Jasani, Managing Director at Jasani LLC.

Jasani notes that the most sought-after products for corporate gifting in the region are smart trackers, stylish drinkware, and innovative smart writing sets that seamlessly combine traditional writing instruments with digital technology. In addition, high-quality apparel, stress-buster toys and games are proving popular.

He added: “Products that merge technology with physical gifts will occupy more space. AI will also play an increasingly important role in the industry, from designing and selecting gifts to presenting gifting options to clients.”

Mohammed Alayat, Managing Director,Alpha Arts, agrees that sustainability continues to be a key trend in corporate gifting, along with technology. During Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East, Alpha Arts will showcase a wide range of products made from recycled materials, including bags crafted from plastic bottles and power banks made from wheat material.

He commented: “One of the most exciting products that we will be showcasing is the Findy passport wallet, which is Apple-certified and features an in-built tracker that uses ‘Find My’ technology.”

Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East is ideally timed at the beginning of the buying season. Now in its fourth edition, the exhibition offers a prime opportunity for businesses to discover a wide range of gifting items. Part of the Ambiente series, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East focuses on corporate gifting and complements Paperworld Middle East’s profile.

Paperworld Middle East and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East will take place at Halls 3,4,5,6,7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 November.

More information is available at https://paperworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html and https://gifts-lifestyle-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

