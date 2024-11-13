Dubai, UAE – Returning for its 17th year, GESS Dubai, organized by Informa Connect, launched today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 to 3, welcoming thousands of educators and industry leaders eager to explore groundbreaking advancements in education technology, wellbeing, and sustainability. This year’s edition, which was officially opened by His Excellency Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice-Chairman of DWTC, is set to be a key platform for progressive discussions and hands-on experiences that address the diverse needs of the Middle East’s education sector.

As schools face growing challenges in adopting new educational standards and tech-driven teaching tools, GESS Dubai 2024 leads with a curated agenda focused on enhancing student engagement and wellbeing, integrating global best practices, and building eco-conscious learning environments. With its exhibitors and world-class speaker lineup, Day 1 highlights topics that speak directly to educators’ pressing needs, from digital fluency to holistic student development.

"We’re immensely proud of how GESS Dubai continues to be a catalyst for progress in education," shared Sarah Palmer, Event Director of GESS Dubai. "This year, our attendees will gain firsthand insights from pioneers reshaping the sector, explore new tools to enrich classrooms, and engage in discussions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of the Middle East’s education landscape.”

Key Focus

On the opening day of GESS Dubai 2024, educators and leaders explored the impact of collaboration, effective communication, and balanced educational practices on student and teacher well-being. Sessions highlighted the importance of leadership styles that prioritize inclusivity and adaptability, encouraging schools to foster supportive environments for both students and staff. Additionally, discussions on gamifying education revealed new approaches to engage students more actively in their learning journeys, underlining how innovative methods can make education more dynamic and responsive to today’s digital advancements.

Keynote Speakers Driving Innovation and Engagement in Education

This year’s speaker lineup features internationally renowned figures who bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to education. Among the highlights are:

Matt Green – Known as “The Rapping Science Teacher,” TikTok sensation and TV broadcaster Matt Green will captivate audiences with insights on using creative content, educational entertainment, and social media to make learning accessible and enjoyable for students.

Gavin McCormack – Co-founder of Upschool.co and an advocate for purpose-driven education, Gavin McCormack will share his global experiences impacting children in 180 countries, focusing on real-world skills and teaching practices that empower students beyond traditional academics.

Darren Coxon – Founder of CoxonAI, Darren Coxon will discuss the transformative potential of AI in education, sharing insights into how schools can integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance student outcomes and prepare for a digitally advanced future.

Prominent Exhibitors and Talks

The exhibition floor buzzed with excitement as over 300 exhibitors from across the world showcased the latest in education technology, sustainability solutions, and wellbeing initiatives. Visitors also enjoyed access to a full schedule of CPD-accredited workshops, all free to attend, covering a range of topics from skills development to education innovations, hosted across multiple dedicated talks, including:

Effective Communication Skills: Experts, including Dr. Shannon Ward, discussed the importance of teaching communication from early childhood through assent, enabling self-advocacy in education and parenting.

Cultural Awareness for Inclusivity: Ruqaya Al Hamiri shared insights on fostering cultural understanding among students and staff in UAE’s multicultural setting.

School Quality Development: The Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation presented a holistic approach to enhancing educational standards.

Gamification Techniques: A workshop demonstrated gamification strategies to boost student engagement, making learning more interactive.

Innovative Tools in Education: Speakers introduced tools like AI-powered learning apps. Daniel showcased AI-driven interactive workbooks, while Matt highlighted VR, AR, and social media as digital engagement tools.

School Leadership & AI: A session explored how AI can empower school leaders to be impactful changemakers.

Exhibitors also showcased innovations, creating valuable networking opportunities for attendees.

“This event is unmatched in terms of the resources and opportunities it provides to educators. From in-depth workshops to practical tools, GESS Dubai equips attendees with insights that directly impact student success.” noted Informa Connect.

One of the most anticipated aspects of GESS Dubai is the upcoming GESS Education Awards, which will recognize exceptional contributions to education. The awards spotlight individuals, institutions, and innovations that exemplify excellence in teaching, leadership, and technology integration. Attendees eagerly await the awards ceremony, a celebration of dedication and impact in education.

Visitors to GESS Dubai 2024 can look forward to a dynamic lineup of workshops, talks, and panel discussions across various dedicated zones, including the GESS Talks (Live Stage), Leaders in Education Conference, Wellbeing Space, Skills Development, and Education Innovations. Explore a wealth of engaging sessions designed to inspire and educate. To learn more about the full conference schedule, visit: https://www.gessdubai.com/conference-engage-and-inspire

Do not miss out on the next two days of GESS Dubai 2024. Be part of the largest education exhibition in the Middle East region:

Wednesday November 13th - 10:00 - 18:00

Thursday November 14th - 10:00 - 17:00

Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3

Visit the official website for more information and to register to attend for free: www.gessdubai.com.

About GESS Dubai

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 17 years. The exhibition provides educators access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.

