​​​​​Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – It was Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi who took the top spot in the CSIYH1* Cavalor 6-Year-Old Young Horse Final, riding Al Shira’aa Stables Argentina de Kreisker Z, a cracking mare with huge scope. The pair, who were one of only five combinations through to the jump-off, went clear in 35.07s, 1.19s faster than Dmitri Natsis from Greece who went into second place on his own gelding Zo Neon Z, equalling his placing in the qualifying round from day one. The UAE’s Saif Awaida Mohammed Alkirbi who was second in the first day’s qualifying round, clinched third place in a slightly slower time of 36.48s on Hui Buh 21.

Al Muhairi said of the win “The mare jumped her heart out for me and gave it her all. She’s incredibly talented and quick and I couldn’t have asked for more. As always, I’m eternally grateful to H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Owner of Al Shira’aa, for her unwavering support of the team and the continued investment into equestrian sport worldwide.”

Sophie Hinners from Germany jumped into first place in the CSIYH1* Cavalor 7-Year-Old Young Horse Final riding Dubai-based Anja Andersson and Sarah Deeb Hamdan’s Monte Cristo 18, riding clear in 37.50s. The combination had placed fourth in both qualifying rounds in the preceding days, so this was a great victory for all concerned. Al Shira’aa Stables took second place, with UAE Olympic team rider Abdullah Mohd Al Marri expertly piloting Casallcina Z to a clear round in a time of 37.92s. The UAE’s Rashed Moh’d Al Romaithi rode into third place on Cocktail 57, bettering his previous qualifying rounds.

In the CSI4*-W Mother of the Nation Pearl Tour, winner of Saturday’s CSI2* Grand Prix Abdel Saïd from Belgium was the first of the 10 jump-off riders to go clear in a time of 36.89. Syria’s Laith Ali jumped next on Camelia de la Vigne, a grey mare owned by Lucien Villotte, but despite an incredible round, it wasn’t enough to take the lead. The two riders maintained poll positions until Germany’s David Will On Zinderdream shaved 0.69s off Saïd’s time to take the lead and secure his first win of the show, with Saïd and As Trading’s mare Arpege du Ru eventually finishing in second position and Ali in third.

Germany’s Sophie Hinners took her second win of the day by clinching the show’s biggest class of the week, the CSI4*-W Longines Al Shira’aa FEI Jumping World Cup™ Grand Prix on a spectacular 9-year-old gelding, Sinclair. Out of 39 starters, only five jumped clear in the first round with the rest qualifying for round two on four faults. In round two, Hinners was the 8th to jump, and with all preceding riders on four faults, she knew a clear would guarantee a podium finish. She rode an accurate and quick round in 44.03s to secure her first place and make her the second woman in history to win the Al Shira’aa Grand Prix. Edward Levy from France followed with a steady clear in 45.48s to finish in second place with Igins du Seigneur, followed by KSA’s Abdullah Alsharbatly on Alamo in third spot. Alsharbatly rode the fastest round of all qualified riders, the only one to ride sub-40s, but an unfortunate pole down meant he’d have to settle for third place.

