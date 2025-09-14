Doha, Qatar – The GEN.AI Summit Qatar 2025 will take place on 16 September at the Hilton Doha, convening distinguished speakers from leading Qatari institutions, innovative startups, and global technology providers for a landmark event focused on accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across industries.

With the theme “Beyond Data Into AI”, the summit boasts an agenda aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, exploring sovereign AI strategies, data governance, healthcare transformation, next-generation customer experience, and the rapid rise of AI startups and smart infrastructure across the region.

Notable speakers include:

Perttu Korhonen, Director, Qatar Financial Centre Authority

Dr. Fethi Filali, Director of Technology & Research, QMIC

Nikita Gordeev, Chief Technology Officer, Snoonu

Dr. Ahmed Serag, Director, AI Innovation Lab, Weill Cornell Medicine

Johanne Medina, Co-founder & CTO, Pronto; AI Research Associate, Qatar Computing Research Institute

Leaders from SISA, Red Hat, Hamad Medical Corporation, and more.

The summit will address major topics such as AI and national digital strategy, responsible AI governance, cybersecurity in the era of generative AI, and the future of smart business anchored by rapid innovation.

Why the Event Matters

The GEN.AI Summit comes at a transformative time when Qatar is making substantial investments in AI infrastructure, talent, and emerging technology sectors. The event provides a unique platform for cross-sector stakeholders to collaborate, examine critical challenges, and position the region at the forefront of AI-powered economic renewal and societal advancement.

"GEN.AI Summit Qatar 2025 is more than just a conference—it’s a catalyst for innovation,” said Soumen Chakraborty, Summit Producer at CollabConf. “By bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia, we aim to accelerate meaningful AI adoption that supports national priorities, fuels new business models, and creates lasting social impact across Qatar and beyond.”

Leading technology solution providers playing a critical role in the GEN.AI Summit Qatar 2025 include SISA, Red Hat, Qatar Computing Services (QCS), Mannai Hub, and Zoho. These organizations bring cutting-edge expertise and innovative AI-driven solutions across diverse sectors such as cloud infrastructure, enterprise software, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. Their participation underscores the summit’s commitment to showcasing practical, scalable technologies that empower businesses and government entities in Qatar to harness artificial intelligence for strategic advantage and sustainable growth.

About Collabconf

CollabConf is an emerging global leader in business collaboration, committed to fostering innovation and growth through strategic engagements and bespoke B2B platforms.

For registration or media inquiries, visit the event website at collabconf.com/genai/qatar.

