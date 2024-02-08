More than 100 of Abu Dhabi’s game developers competed over 48 hours to create games under the theme “Make Me Laugh”.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) hosted a Global Game Jam on 29 January for the emirate’s game development community to test their skills, demonstrate their creativity and push the boundaries of game design.

The Global Game Jam was held in partnership with SAE Institute and NVIDIA Studio at the Abu Dhabi Gaming Hub, with over 100 of the emirate’s top developers showcasing gaming innovation. Competing over 48 hours, the developers created games that reflected the theme “Make Me Laugh”.

Adding an educational dimension to the event, mentors from SAE Institute provided one-on-one guidance during the Game Jam. The event concluded with an award ceremony for achievements in categories including game design, game mechanics, and genre. The winning game was Crash N. Cash. The top three teams received one of NVIDIA’s flagship RTX laptops, with an additional laptop raffled amongst participants.

Supporting local talent development, community events such as Global Game Jam provide yet another platform for the exceptional gaming talent present in Abu Dhabi, an emerging hub for gaming and esports.

DCT Abu Dhabi enables a diverse and thriving community of gaming businesses from across the world. Headlined by the likes of Unity, Ubisoft and My.Games, as well as local gaming SMEs and entrepreneurs, over 80 gaming companies are part of the gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

All games developed during the Global Game Jam are publicly available at https://globalgamejam.org/jam-sites/2024/sae-institute-dubai .

